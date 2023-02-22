Northern hopefuls Jack Tregaskis-Jago and Jorjah Bailey will be among almost 80 golfers taking part in the Tasmanian Open at Launceston Golf Club.
Played over 54 holes on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, the event features prize money for the first time in three decades, with 29 professionals competing for the $40,000 up for grabs.
While Tregaskis-Jago and Bailey can't take home the money as amateurs, both are keen to play in a storied event on their home course.
"It's going to be awesome to play on a golf course that both of us know really well against a lot of the guys that are the best players in Australia in amateurs and I think there's some pretty good quality pros coming out as well," Tregaskis-Jago said.
"It's a golf course that if you know where you can and can't hit it and know what holes you can kind of take advantage of, it's definitely an advantage to know and to have played a lot here."
A tiler by day, 26-year-old Tregaskis-Jago has only made a recent return to golf after "giving up the dream at 18".
He says he's "been like a kid again" as he gets back into the swing of this and is excited to play alongside top amateur Toby Walker.
"I'm not sure what amateur ranking he is but I know he's in the top handful in Australia, if not number one," he said.
"It's going to be awesome to play with him and see how he plays the golf course and comparatively to how I do and see if I can potentially learn something from a player of his calibre."
Seventeen-year-old Bailey, who has represented Tasmania on several occasions despite her young age, will be playing alongside someone she knows well - Victorian Jazy Roberts.
"We went and played Mowbray back in January and the way they [mainland players] play it is so much different to how I play it and then I just think about when they come here how are they going to play it," Bailey said.
"For me I feel like you need to actually hit it a fair way to actually play well around this course because the ball just stops it doesn't roll out like other courses, it's a lot harder I'd say, so I'm just keen to see how they actually go."
