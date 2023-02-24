Following the Tasmanian Government's announcement of the new location for the Bicheno Ambulance Station, residents are disheartened to see the health department has selected a site is the same location.
Bicheno Community Development Association president Tony McLeod said the overall feeling of the community was the fight was lost.
"There is certainly a low feeling around town," he said.
Bicheno Investments chief officer Christine Proctor helped spearhead the campaign to have the community heard when it came to the location of the new ambulance station.
"We continue to be disappointed by the Department of Health's inflexibility and unwillingness to take into account the pressing housing and tourism needs in this precious coastal town," she said.
"Their current proposal would rip the heart out of this small town precinct. The disregard of broader community issues is of concern to the wider community and inadequately addressed in their community engagement report released."
Bicheno Investments have now lodged a development application to Glamorgan Spring Bay Council to develop their accommodation and retail build on the location, a $15 million mixed-use development called Gateway Bicheno.
A summary of the feedback received by the Health Department during community consultation was released when the announcement was made on Tuesday, February 21.
The report said the department found while the community supported a new station, the location was a key issue.
The 16-page report doesn't mention alternative site by location, only "several potential sites for the new ambulance station are being considered" and there was "no suitable Crown land sites exist within the Bicheno township".
It found 15 received responses were supportive of the Burgess Street site, 10 opposed the location.
Mr McLeod mentioned several possible sites in this response to the government including a council depot, and a location on Tasman Highway using unoccupied land two minutes from the centre of town.
Labor leader Rebecca White said the government's incompetence in identifying a site threatened to seriously delay the Bicheno Ambulance Station and the failure to consult with the community had delayed the project for months.
"The government has failed to listen to the community and Jeremy Rockliff now needs to explain why he has put the entire project at risk," she said.
Questions were sent to Health Minister Jeremy Rockliff, but responded to by a departmental spokesperson.
READ MORE: Chopper tests LGH's new helipad site
The spokesperson said the department sought to worked co-operatively with the owners of 60A Burgess Street through discussions and preparing alternative Ambulance Station and land acquisition proposals for the owner's consideration.
"The department is now working through the process to acquire the property and will re-engage with the Glamorgan Spring Bay Council, the community and neighbouring property owners, including Gateway Bicheno, about next steps in delivering the project," they said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.