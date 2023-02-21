A man who slashed a drunk teenager with a makeshift weapon in the early hours of April 2, 2021, will face jail time.
Glenn William Barnard, 40, was found guilty by a jury for the charge of committing an unlawful act intended to cause bodily harm and was sentenced in the Launceston Supreme Court.
In the early hours of April 2, 2021, the victim, Bayley Lethborg had left his 18th birthday party with about 25 drinks under his belt to chase a man who had struck him from behind.
The man, Lachlan Gamble, disappeared into a unit near Barnard's unit and Mr Lethborg's group began yelling out. Rather than sit tight in his unit, Barnard looked out of his unit window and spotted Mr Lethborg.
On the way out, he grabbed a 60-centimetre baton with a 12-centimetre blade strapped to it with electrical tape and struck Mr Lethborg.
In sentencing, Justice Robert Pearce said the strike was of a deep and fierce nature.
"Understandable you were concerned about an intrusion, there was no need to go outside armed with a weapon...I do not condone any of that," Justice Pearce said.
"You struck him with the intention to disable him and inflict bodily injury and cause serious injury or death," he said.
The court was told Lethbord suffered injuries to his forearm, which left him confined to a hospital bed for four months and that he experienced a loss of sensation and reduced function.
Justice Pearce said the offence was not planned or premeditated and labelled the crime as "impulsive" and "unjustified".
The court heard that Barnard had a number of prior convictions for assault in Victoria and Tasmania and had a "record for violent offending".
The court was also told Barnard came from a disadvantaged background and was exposed to violence at an early age.
Barnard was sentenced to three and a half years jail, backdated to July 20, 2022. He will be eligible for parole when he has served half of his sentence.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
