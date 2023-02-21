East Beach is set to become more accessible for people with disabilities with the opening of the "All Abilities Recreation Area."
George Town Council officially opened the facility on Tuesday morning along with Bridget Archer, federal member for Bass.
The recreation area includes accessible seating, sensor activated shower, accessible toilets and parking, as well as accessible tables and BBQs.
Cr Greg Kieser, mayor of George Town Council, said that the Council's accessibility strategy is to "make sure that all council assets are accessible to our broader community and for us to be as inclusive as possible across the board."
There's a new boardwalk and beach matting to provide easy access to the beach as well as a designated disabled parking bay.
Bridget Archer said that the recreation area was "a great example of how government funding can and should be used to support essential community projects."
The project was funded through an Australian Government grant under the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure (LRCI) Program. The LRCI Program aims to assist community-led recovery from COVID-19 by supporting local jobs, firms and procurement.
Carmel Clark, CEO of ParaQuad Tasmania, said that the improved accessibility at East Beach was "fantastic" for "locals and visitors alike." ParaQuad Tasmania, the peak body for Tasmanians with Spinal Cord Injury and physical disability,
"The beach matting will allow more people to enjoy another beautiful Tasmanian beach. The new barbecue facilities have plenty of room to move around, and tables are designed with wheelchair users in mind."
Richard Little, a radio announcer who has lived in George Town for over a decade, said that the new amenities were "absolutely fantastic" and looked "really good."
Little, who uses a walker which is prone to getting "bogged" in the sand, welcomes the new setup. "This going to make life a lot easier," he said.
"I think it is just great for people with disabilities or very limited mobility, whether it be locals or tourists," he said. "We can now get up to a beach and enjoy these beautiful spring and summer days instead of missing out."
