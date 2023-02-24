South Australia may have needed a final-over victory against Queensland to secure their place in Saturday's WNCL final against Tasmania, but there is no denying the showpiece unites this season's best two sides.
Between them, the Tigers and Scorpions boast five of the competition's top six batters, five of the top eight bowlers, the two highest team totals and the two highest individual innings.
A year after the same teams met at the same venue when Tasmania landed their first WNCL title, they are reunited at Bellerive Oval knowing whoever wins will become the competition's joint second-best side.
This is largely because NSW have won 20 of the 26 finals and finished runners-up four times. The state had been in every final up until 2019-20 but have now missed three in a row and with Victoria sitting second with two titles, both of Saturday's opponents have the chance to draw level.
The Tigers again secured home advantage by finishing top of the ladder, with 10 wins from 12 games, and their players have dominated this season's statistics.
A year after claiming her first WNCL title at the eighth time of asking, experienced Aussie international Elyse Villani has the most runs (595 at 74.37), fours (77) and boundaries (79) and the highest score (174 not out).
South African Lizelle Lee sits behind her regular opening partner for fours (67) and boundaries (76), has the second most sixes (albeit a huge 19 behind Queenslander Laura Harris' total of 28), the second most 50s (four) and is tied for third place in the run-scoring with Saturday's opponent Courtney Webb (both 511 at 51.10).
A Tiger also tops the bowling figures with Sarah Coyte's 26 coming at an average of 16.80 and including the season's second-best figures of 5-30 against NSW in Hobart while teammate Molly Strano sits joint third among the wicket-takers with 20.
However, the Scorpions also have plenty of sting.
In addition to Webb, Emma De Broughe is in the top five run-scorers with 486 while Bridget Patterson has the season's second highest score of 152 and Tahlia McGrath has the competition's best average of 141.00.
Spinner Jemma Barsby's rare ability to be able to bowl with both arms has seen her amass 19 wickets, Kate Peterson took the season's third-best haul of 5-34 while Megan Schutt (3.00) is the tournament's second most economical bowler but, like McGrath, is playing the T20 World Cup in South Africa.
After nine consecutive seasons of finishing in the bottom two, the Tigers have the chance to create Tasmanian history by being the state's first team to retain a national title.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
