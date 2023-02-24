The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Tasmania and South Australia reunited in WNCL final at Bellerive Oval

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
February 24 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Tasmanian Tigers celebrate victory against South Australia in last year's WNCL final at Bellerive Oval. Picture by Rick Smith

South Australia may have needed a final-over victory against Queensland to secure their place in Saturday's WNCL final against Tasmania, but there is no denying the showpiece unites this season's best two sides.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.