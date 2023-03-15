Westbury and South Launceston dominated the Cricket North player of the round honours, sharing all five between them.
So both teams have players in strong form ahead of their semi-final this weekend at Ingamells Oval.
The Examiner looks back on each round of the award.
Nathan Philip (South Launceston) v Riverside
Philip continued his ridiculous form after claiming three player of the round nods before Christmas.
He hit an unbeaten 156 from 290 balls, including half a dozen sixes at NTCA no. 2.
The Knights had already lost first innings points but Philip provided an almighty fight on day two after being unavailable on day one.
The Blues rolled South for 62 on day one before declaring on 8-203. South resumed at 0-3 but were 3-10 within minutes.
Philip's back-against-the-wall knock, which helped his team to 8-213, was among his top-three highest scores ever after he hit 161 against Mowbray years ago.
"It was a bit of a different role for me today where the situation of the game meant I had to bat a bit differently to what I usually do," he said.
"I faced more balls than I normally would to get to 150 but the situation of the game dictated the way I batted.
"I'm happy with the way I applied myself and am pleased with the way I concentrated for close to three sessions. I haven't done that for a while."
South captain Jeremy Jackson said it was one of the best knocks he had seen from Philip.
Riverside skipper Peter New provided insight into what it was like trying to get Philip out.
"We had that many different plans to him, it was ridiculous in the end, he is a class player," he said.
"Early, we wanted to attack him and get him out but then once he gets in, he's very hard to get out so in the end we just wanted to try and bowl to the other end as much as we could which is a nod to how good he is."
Nathan Parkin (Westbury) v Launceston
Despite the Shamrocks falling to the Lions, the opening batsman put up a gallant fight with his 69 from 191 balls in Westbury's first innings.
He then notched 76 not out from 63 balls in their second innings as well as taking a catch.
Parkin was also stand-in skipper on day one with captain Daniel Murfet away.
Murfet, who shared a significant partnership with Parkin on day two, spoke highly of his teammate's efforts.
"He was unbelievable. Generally Nathan is a bit of a technician and takes his time, especially when we're playing two-day cricket which he showed in the first innings. It was a really patient innings," he said.
"He was trying to hold the batting together there with some regular wickets dropping through the middle order. He was able to hold on for a good 60-odd there.
"Then in the second week, he just went out and batted and put bad balls away and with it being quite a nice wicket to bat on, he was going at a-run-a-ball without even trying."
Ollie Wood (Westbury) v Mowbray
Wood claimed the top-order wickets of Lachlan Clark and Aaron Hughes on his way to 2-37 from 19 overs as the Shamrocks bowled out the Eagles for 134 at Ingamells Oval.
Wood then made 58 from 112 balls, including five boundaries, with Westbury declaring 8-243.
The all-rounder was tidy with 2-5 from seven overs as Mowbray registered 7-112 in their second innings.
Skipper Murfet said Wood was bowling with great rhythm.
"It's been nice for him to have a pretty consistent role batting number five all year making some runs there and he's taking wickets when he's bowling too," he said.
"He's got a lot of confidence about his game at the moment and I think he's really happy within himself and his cricket and it's showing with how he's performing."
Daniel Murfet (Westbury) v Riverside
Murfet and all-rounder Kieren Hume (104*) put on a partnership they'll never forget to lead their team to an impressive victory against Riverside.
The captain, who reached 150 for the first time and made his second first-grade century, finished on 162 not-out as the Shamrocks made 4-326 at Windsor Park.
He also took a wicket and a catch.
Westbury were chasing 266 after the Blues declared.
"There was a lot of application. That's something I really wanted to focus on today and having a really tight mindset when I went in and real strong focus on watching the ball as hard as I could and not letting myself drift and relax," Murfet said.
Hume had high praise for his skipper.
"If they missed their lengths Daniel punished them ... we picked the right balls to run on and there were no real chances throughout the innings," he said.
Jeremy Jackson (South Launceston) v Westbury
The skipper put in gallant effort despite his side's loss to the Shamrocks at NTCA no. 2.
Westbury made 232 in their first innings and South were 5-39 with Jackson (18*) in the middle at the end of day one.
The opening batsman made 83 not out from 198 balls, including six boundaries, to help his team make 151.
Westbury then made 8-145 in their second innings.
Jackson, who also took a catch, claimed 2-44 from eight overs in the Shamrocks' first innings and 1-11 from eight overs in their second.
He spoke about the Knights' batting innings.
"We battled hard as team and were in the contest for a lot of it," he said.
"We only lost one wicket in that first session and got to within about 100 runs at the lunch break and we were almost an even-money chance at that stage which is a really good fightback from 5-40 odd (after day one).
"Unfortunately, we just lost a few wickets in that second session and were all out for 150-odd.
"The boys fought well with the ball as well."
