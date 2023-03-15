The Examiner
Home/Sport/Cricket

Cricket North player of the round nods in 2022-23 two-dayers

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated March 16 2023 - 10:12am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Launceston batsman Nathan Philip takes a run against Riverside at NTCA no 2. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Westbury and South Launceston dominated the Cricket North player of the round honours, sharing all five between them.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.