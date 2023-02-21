Launceston Cup 'best meeting for years'

Wednesday's Launceston Cup will be one to remember, Tasmanian Turf Club vice-chairman Brent Crawford says.
A crowd of 10,000 is expected to grace Mowbray's Tasmanian Turf Club on a day set to reach a high of 24 degrees.
Military Mission, trained by Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott, is the favourite for the $300,000 main event at 5.01pm.
"We've got 15 runners - four from the mainland - and the support program of the 10 races is outstanding, it's the best meeting we've had horse-wise for many years," Mr Crawford said.
"The Longford, Devonport and Hobart cups have all had very good crowds as well and notoriously Launceston is always our last big day of the carnival and has always been the biggest.
"I can't see how that's not going to happen."
The Examiner's Fashions on the Field will take place in front of the grandstand from 1pm.
This year's winners will walk away with a seven-day, trip for two to Bali.
