Riverside coach Sophie Parkin says the Blues are aiming to keep South Launceston under 100 runs this Saturday in their Cricket North women's final round encounter.
The clash between the top-two sides at NTCA no. 2 on Saturday shapes up as a ripping finals preview.
The Blues have only beaten the Knights once from their four encounters this season.
It was round five and Riverside made 4-112 before keeping South to 78.
Kate Sherriff opened and made 38 while Parkin finished 33 not out.
Sherriff then nabbed 4-6 with the ball from three overs.
Ava Curtis, who hit 24, and Ellie Mathews who finished 24 not out were the Knights' best batters that day.
Parkin said the Blues wanted to play well ahead of their semi-final next weekend against either Westbury or Launceston.
"We feel we're quite evenly matched this year," she said.
"We always enjoy playing South. It's a good competitive game. I think there's only one game, they've scored more than 100.
"And in the other games, we've kept them under 100 which is a really big tick for us.
"We kept our extras down in that (winning) game. If we keep them under 100, we're in with a really good chance of winning. So if we can do that again this weekend that would be ideal."
Bec Spring and Sophia Smith return this weekend.
South Launceston coach Belinda Wegman explained what worked well in their previous encounters with Riverside.
"Just working together as a team like we always do," she said.
"It's just been about the senior players guiding the younger players and them learning how we do things.
"That seems to work well and just bringing them up through the ranks and making them earn their spots with where they bat and bowl - I think that's a big part of coaching for me."
South have already secured their spot in the grand final so the match presents as an opportunity to fine-tune.
"It's about just putting the ball where we would like it to be bowled in the final and working out very quickly what we need to do to get the batter out," she said.
"We've been working on that a bit the last few weeks.
"Just trying to determine which batters do what. We've had a bit of a chat over the week about how certain players play and that's what we'll take into the finals. We take that into every game, not just the finals but obviously it will be a bigger game."
Wegman said Amy Duggan was unavailable while the Knights were expecting to be without Ava Curtis.
The Westbury versus Launceston match at Ingamells Oval is important considering either team could make the semi-final.
The winning team gains two points with Westbury on 12 points and Launceston on 10.
Launceston captain Lynn Hendley said it was great the Lions were still in the hunt.
"We've got to win to make that final and they've basically got to win," she said.
"If we win, we will actually be drawn on points but we've got the better run-rate."
The Shamrocks have a net run-rate of -2.000 while the Lions are on -1.686.
Michelle Allen and Victoria Gray are unavailable with Jade Devlin and Simone Haywood coming back in.
"We've got to curb their top batters, in particular Stacey Norton-Smith. So we'll have a focus on that," Hendley said.
"And our run-rate has to increase, we've just got to make runs. We've got to create runs and take every opportunity."
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper.
