The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Riverside, South Launceston meet in Cricket North women's final round

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated February 24 2023 - 3:27pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riverside's Sophia Smith bowls to South Launceston's Belinda Wegman earlier this season. The teams meet again on Saturday. Picture by Rod Thompson

Riverside coach Sophie Parkin says the Blues are aiming to keep South Launceston under 100 runs this Saturday in their Cricket North women's final round encounter.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.