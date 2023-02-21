Launceston Grammar hosted a special former student for the school's annual Walkathon on Tuesday.
Kartik Kunasegaran, who made the top 30 in Australian Idol 2023, returned to his former school for a performance at the annual Walkathon fundraiser.
Kartik, who graduated from Launceston Grammar in 2012, performed a variety of covers and original pieces including his audition piece for Australian Idol - Treasure by Bruno Mars.
Kartik, who was born in Singapore, joined Launceston Grammar at the age of 9. He was actively involved in the school's music program as a student, learning piano all through high school and participating in choirs, orchestras, concert bands and an acapella group.
After high school, Kartik went on to study at the Sydney Conservatorium of Music and majored in classical piano.
Kartik said that Launceston Grammar had given him a lot of opportunities "to get performance experience" for what he does today as a full-time performing musician.
Kartik said he a "great experience" competing on Australian Idol. He had always wanted to compete on the show especially after watching Casey Donovan win in 2004 when he arrived in Tasmania.
Competing on the show was especially important to him as a person of South Asian heritage, he says.
"I really wanted to go on the show because I feel like Australian TV needs so much more representation and diversity to represent what Australia actually looks like today." he said.
Kartik also wants to inspire younger South Asians who face huge career expectations from their parents to pursue the arts.
"There's so much talent that I feel has gone to waste," he says. "What they know is like be a doctor, be a lawyer, be an engineer because that will provide you with financial security. But I think now, in the 21st century, there's so much opportunity to be able to do music full-time for a living."
The school's Grade 12s chose this year's Walkathon charity which is Sony Foundation's You Can Stay program.
The program helps regional youth cancer patients, who need travel to city hospitals for treatment, with accommodation.
