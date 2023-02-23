Day two of the Riverside versus Westbury clash at Windsor Park is one to watch in Cricket North on Saturday.
The Blues finished 9-255 from 96 overs on day one with Lyndon Stubbs (17*) and Tom Lewis (2*) at the crease.
The Shamrocks' Jono Chapman took 3-36 while Kieren Hume nabbed 3-71.
Riverside coach Patty Mackrell said Cooper Anthes had been called up to the Greater Northern Raiders so medium-pacer Jack Colgrave would come back into the side.
"We're after consistency and patience, Westbury are a team that can bat for a long time," he said.
"We have to keep pressuring and look to attack when we can.
"The game situation is obviously going to change from week-to-week so we need to adapt to the conditions and get on top of our line and length early."
The ladder remains tight with second-placed Riverside on 39.6 points, third-ranked Westbury on 36.8 and fourth-placed South Launceston on 33.
Mackrell said the Blues were focused on their process rather than the result.
"(The ladder) is something we're aware of but it's not something we're going to focus on because every week we turn up with the same attitude to try and get the most out of ourselves," he said.
"It's more just being switched on at the right time and we expect that week-in-week-out."
Westbury skipper Daniel Murfet said he was expecting Chapman and Joe Griffin to return to the Raiders this weekend with the Matty Allen and Jordan French to come into the side.
"We know if we bat well and bat the day, then we win," he said.
"We try and keep it pretty simple and our main messaging has been that if we bat the day, we win.
"Riverside were able to have their innings ebb and flow a bit where they took some time out of the game and were happy to face plenty of dot balls.
"Then there were times at the end where they were able to score really quickly.
"Having a look at how they were able to do that, I'd like to think we'll be able to emulate that."
Murfet said Allen and French would likely bat in the middle to low order.
He spoke of the significance of the contest.
"We briefly touched on that last week, the fact this is a big game in the context of how our season is going to pan out," he said.
"But at the same time, there's no point dwelling on the result too much.
"We know if we do things well, then the result takes care of itself.
"If we can stay in control as best we can with our innings, we know we're going to set ourselves up for success so that's all we're trying to worry about."
South Launceston will be looking to maxismise their points while Mowbray, who have a bye in the final round, are keen to finish their season strongly at Invermay Park.
The Eagles were bowled out for 114 before South made 5-121 on day one with Oliver Marshall (10*) and Graham Donaldson (15*) in the middle.
Captain Jeremy Jackson said the Knights wanted to keep up the pressure on day two of their Ponting Young Memorial Shield match.
"It's nice to be starting the day in front in the game," he said.
"We're in a nice position with first innings points secured but Saturday for us will be about going out there in the morning and batting well and trying to build a bit of a lead and seeing where the day takes us from there.
"It's important we continue to play the good cricket we have been the last few weeks. That'll be the number one focus."
Jackson anticipates James Beattie will return to the Raiders with Tom Hawkins to get the call-up if that's the case.
Mowbray skipper Luke Scott said Aaron Hughes and Joel Proctor would come in for the Eagles with John Hayes going back up to the Raiders and Ben Spinks at the National Indigenous Cricket Championships.
"Early wickets are going to be the key to try and keep the lead they get to a minimum," he said.
"Hopefully then we can go about building a lead and we will see where the day takes us from there."
Ladder leader Launceston, who have the bye, play Riverside in round five.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.