Songwriters from the rural Pilbara of Western Australia will play an evening of songs and stories in the Hobart leg of MONA FOMA, guided by Ngarluma and Yindjibarndi Elders.
The free concert titled Songs For Freedom will play on Mona's lawns with audiences encouraged to join for a night under the stars.
Big hART artistic director Scott Rankin said the concert would bring fantastic music from the desert and highlight the long-standing problem of incarcerating children in Australia.
"In Australia, we have one of the worst records in the world for locking up children," Mr Rankin said.
"If you look at the young people in jail, 51 per cent of them are Aboriginal."
"Aboriginal young people are no more criminal than any other part of the community and yet we're locking them up in far greater numbers."
He said the concert was about singing for freedom and changing laws around locking up young Aboriginal people.
"There's a problem with the justice system and racism in that setting," Mr Rankin said.
The show will also honour the family of John Pat, an Aboriginal boy who died in custody at 16 years of age in 1983 which triggered the Royal Commission into deaths in custody.
"All the songs are about freedom: in life, in country and to speak your language and live a good life," Mr Rankin said.
He said the band consisted of elders, local singers and guest singers from around the country.
"In the end, you get a big sound from the stage and we want to make an impact."
"We're releasing an album Thursday night that's just been recorded."
The album will be followed by a documentary that will campaign against sentencing young Aboriginal people.
"We want to encourage the Attorney-General in each state around the country to have more alternatives," Mr Rankin said.
Before the show, a cultural exchange between elders and community from Palawa and the Pilbara will take place.
"It's open to the public and people can come to watch and be a part of it," Mr Rankin said.
The concert comprises 20 songs, each paired with visual imagery to accompany it.
Songs For Freedom musical director Lucky Oceans said Songs For Freedom was a full-hearted collaboration.
"It's an ongoing process of creation with the community of Roebourne for more than 10 years," Mr Oceans said.
"The people of Roebourne have shared their voices, music and songs so generously and really bring a sense of community to the stage."
"It's a unique and inspiring thing to be a part of."
The free concert premiers Thursday February 23 at Mona, with the cultural ceremony starting at 6pm and the performance at 7pm.
