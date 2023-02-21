The planning system is broken for people trying to fight large developers, Gorge Hotel appellant said after the Tasmanian Civil and Administrative Tribunal defended the decision to approve the development.
Nearby resident Susie Cai appealed to the tribunal against hotel development after it was approved by City of Launceston council in September 2022.
READ MORE: Henderson Dam unveiled in Flinders Island
Ms Cai lives and operates a restaurant on Margaret Street about 100 metres from the proposed development.
Ms Cai appealed to TASCAT against the council's decision in December on the grounds the nine-storey hotel would be too high for the streetscape and was outside the planning scheme for the area.
The tribunal found in favour of the hotel developer, JAC Group, and supported the council approval of the development.
Ms Cai said she and her family were disappointed with the outcome.
"What this case highlights is that our planning system is broken," she said.
"It's broken in two ways: there is a power imbalance that makes it extremely difficult for a family and small business such as us to take on a large developer, and it allows developments that can have a major impact on our amenity, way of life, heritage and the character of our city."
JAC Group managing director Dean Cocker said with 30 days for Ms Cai to possibly appeal against the TASCAT decision, JAC was "still waiting" but was "pleased" with the outcome.
"This project has taken over six years just to obtain the current planning approval," he said.
"It will take another couple of years to negotiate with our international hotel operators and finalise detailed design for the fit-out and building approval. After BA, it will then take two years to build the hotel."
Mr Cocker said he expected the hotel to open in 2027 and will create up to 300 jobs.
Ms Cai said the support she received from the community inspired her to continue.
"We took on this fight not just for ourselves but also to protect the City of Launceston's unique heritage and lifestyle," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.