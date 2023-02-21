Last chance to see The Inevitable on home soil before he heads to next month's $5 million All-Star Mile at Moonee Valley where he's now seventh in the order of entry with almost 4000 votes and looking assured of a start. He's won six of his seven starts at Mowbray, two of them over 1600m, and under the weight-for-age scale has a massive advantage on all his rivals. As a result, he's been $1.55 to $1.25 and punters are unlikely to get much better. Alpine Wolf looks almost as good a thing to run the quinella so that may be the way to go punting-wise but, again, it won't pay much. He's chased home The Inevitable at three of his past four starts and on the other occasion was beaten a millimetre in the Devonport Cup. Mandela Effect has never finished further back than second in five starts this track and distance so is a must for trifectas as is the super honest Swoop Dog coming back the Hobart Cup.

