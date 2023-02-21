The Examiner
Tasmanian warhorse White Hawk to be retired after fifth run in Launceston Cup

By Greg Mansfield
February 21 2023 - 6:00pm
Old warhorse White Hawk will bow out of racing after his fifth appearance in a Launceston Cup at Mowbray on Wednesday.
The Launceston Cup could also be the farewell appearance for 2021 winner Glass Warrior.

White Hawk, one of the old warriors of Tasmanian racing, will make his farewell appearance in Wednesday's $300,000 Launceston Cup.

Greg Mansfield

Sports journalist

Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978

