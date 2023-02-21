White Hawk, one of the old warriors of Tasmanian racing, will make his farewell appearance in Wednesday's $300,000 Launceston Cup.
And, Longford owner-trainer Angela Brakey expects the rising 10-year-old to run well at his fifth appearance in Northern Tasmania's major race.
White Hawk had his first Launceston Cup run in 2019 when 10th to Eastender before a ninth to Home By Midnight in 2020.
He achieved his best result in 2021 when third to Glass Warrior and Sh'bourne Renegade before a game fourth to Aurora's Symphony in 2022.
The gelding has also contested three Hobart Cups, with last year's third to Ho Ho Khan and In A Twinkling his best finish.
And, he's also run in two Devonport Cups, reaching a career high with his win 12 months ago.
With such a long history in the major races, Brakey thought the Launceston Cup would be an appropriate finale.
"I thought it would be a fitting end to his career," she said.
"He's been a tricky horse to train over the years and he's had a lot of things go wrong - little, niggly things - this preparation.
"But I think we've got all the dots lined up now and he's fine.
"If he's on his game, I think he'll be right up there."
White Hawk, one of the outsiders at $51, will again be partnered by his Devonport Cup-winning rider Mehmet Ulucinar.
Another cups regular, Glass Warrior, may also be having her last run on Wednesday, although trainer John Blacker is keeping his options open.
The 2021 winner could be kept going for the Tasmanian St Leger next month.
"It will either be her last or second-last run before she is retired to stud," Blacker said.
"She has done a treat since the Hobart Cup and I expect her to go well.
"Whether she runs again, we won't know until after Wednesday."
Glass Warrior also ran fourth in the Launceston Cup in 2020 and fifth last year.
Blacker will also be represented by the in-form Super Swoop who is fifth favourite at $13.
Strong field as to be expected with $100,000 up for grabs. Trainer Adam Trinder has the two at the top of the early market in Muscle Up and Jaguar Stone. Muscle Up has yet to miss a top-two finish in six starts and, although this is harder than his past two wins, he draws to get a box-seat run and should be in the finish. Jaguar Stone's past four runs have been in rich feature races, three of them against the boys, and she has been very honest. The query with her is the drop back from 1600m to 1200m. Miami Sun is flying and would have gone very close last start but for running up track in home straight. Switch to senior jockey should be a positive. Bold Instinct had every chance last start when runner-up to Miami Sun but can do better and the early price of $15 looks generous. Zulu Angel, Piiink Beauty, Sistine and Victorian visitor Blonde Venture should all be competitive in very deep race.
With the first four placegetters from the Newmarket Handicap not in the field and Rebel Factor and Bello Beau also missing, it's basically the B team in action. As a result, several horses yet to win in open company are near the top of the market. Julius finished a respectable sixth in the Newmarket and, although unplaced three runs since, has not been disgraced. For that reason the $19 on offer looks a good each-way gamble. Laylow Pluck is the new kid on the block. He hasn't won in any higher than benchmark 68 grade but was impressive winning three races in a row before chasing home Rebel Factor at weight-for-age. Drops 4.5kg here so no surprise that he's firmed from $3.80 to $3.50 in early betting. His stablemate Galenus could win at his best as he's won five of eight this track but last win was almost a year ago. Music Addition will run well and there are numerous other each-way chances.
Last chance to see The Inevitable on home soil before he heads to next month's $5 million All-Star Mile at Moonee Valley where he's now seventh in the order of entry with almost 4000 votes and looking assured of a start. He's won six of his seven starts at Mowbray, two of them over 1600m, and under the weight-for-age scale has a massive advantage on all his rivals. As a result, he's been $1.55 to $1.25 and punters are unlikely to get much better. Alpine Wolf looks almost as good a thing to run the quinella so that may be the way to go punting-wise but, again, it won't pay much. He's chased home The Inevitable at three of his past four starts and on the other occasion was beaten a millimetre in the Devonport Cup. Mandela Effect has never finished further back than second in five starts this track and distance so is a must for trifectas as is the super honest Swoop Dog coming back the Hobart Cup.
With most of the key chances coming out of the Hobart Cup, the form is well exposed and it's hard to see that result altering greatly. Spirit Ridge was posted three wide from 1100m with a big weight. He has to make up three lengths on the winner Military Mission but does meet him 2.5kg better and Blake Shinn returning for the ride is a positive guide. Military Mission looks full proof. Enjoyed a nice run in the Hobart Cup and put paid to them very quickly turning for home. He can carry weight, as he showed when he won the Taree Cup with 63kg six starts ago, so the 2.5kg penalty should not be a major issue. Last year's winner Aurora's Symphony returns with only 1.5kg more and, for the second year in row, has drawn to get the run of the race. The one notable difference is that he's second-up this year whereas last year he'd had six lead-up runs. Hobart Cup runner-up Travelling Gigolo is the obvious pick of the locals although he's never won on this track. Dark Dream, Glass Warrior, Rising Light, Super Swoop and Assaranca are trifecta chances at odds.
As always, one of the races of the carnival. Unfortunately last year's winner and early favourite Take The Sit will miss after a recent problem with her blood. Victorian visitor Embeller looked a bit stiff not to win the Bow Mistress in Hobart but might need a cover-up in the run as she's yet to race over 1400m and hasn't won beyond 1100m. Local mares Sirene Stryker and Emily both ran huge races in the Bow Mistress but, again, neither has won over 1400m. Reward Achiever, on the other hand, has won up to 1650m and should sprint well off a freshen-up since a solid effort in Devonport Cup. Miss Tuppence was brave after a wide run in the Bow Mistress but draws poorly again. Victorian mare In Her Stride should have finished much closer in the Bow Mistress as she nearly fell mid-race. There has been a good market push for another visitor, Defiant Diva, who has firmed from $10 into $6.00.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.