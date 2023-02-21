There's a desire to make promised upgrades to the Whitemark boat ramp a reality.
The Tasmanian Liberal government made a $120,000 commitment to improve the facility during the 2021 state election. The Flinders Boating Special Committee wants to see progress on fulfilling the pledge.
Flinders mayor Rachel Summers will bring forward a notice of motion of a recommendation from the committee at Wednesday's council meeting.
They have requested that work be undertaken at the Whitemark boat ramp, including the extension of additional fenders to 300mm off the seabed, an extra fender, access ladder on the boat ramp side of the jetty.
They are also seeking white rubber strips on all the fenders, an appropriate life saving device and rubbers on all of the jetty, with fittings to be stainless steel.
The committee said it was keen to progress some initial works that they felt were critical. The committee was appointed to provide recommendations regarding boating matters.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
