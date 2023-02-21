The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Whitemark boat ramp upgrades to be discussed at council meeting

Molly Appleton
By Molly Appleton
Updated February 21 2023 - 3:42pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Flinders Council to discuss the motion to push through with promised upgrades to the boatramp at Whitemark. Picture by Satria Dyer-Darmawan

There's a desire to make promised upgrades to the Whitemark boat ramp a reality.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Molly Appleton

Molly Appleton

Reporter

Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.