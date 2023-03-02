The eventful career path of Jaden Fidra has landed the former Launceston City speedster at South Hobart.
The Sydney-born winger, who grew up on the Gold Coast and Brisbane then moved to live with his grandmother in Ross, had trials in both Spain and Germany over the summer.
In September, Fidra was invited on a three-month trial with Club Deportivo Llosetense who play in the fourth-tier Tercera Division but are associated with La Liga team Real Club Deportivo Mallorca.
After securing a contract with the club, he also landed a trial with a team affiliated with German second division side Hamburger SV but was hampered by a nagging back injury and opted to return to Tasmania.
Having been ever-present for Lino Sciulli's City side last season, Fidra attracted plenty of NPL Tasmania interest and opted to team up with experienced coach Ken Morton.
"Jaden just liked Ken's approach," said his father, Mischa.
"The way South Hobart play suits him. Their style and tactics ... he's more than just a speedster and Ken said he would use him accordingly. He's really pushing Jaden to his capacity.
"He was very seriously thinking about going back to City but this pathway was a little bit more open for him."
Fidra, who celebrated his 19th birthday last month, also has aspirations to progress to the A-League and has not given up on his European dream.
"That door is still open, particularly in Germany," Mischa added.
