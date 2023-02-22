North Esk rowers have reaped the benefits of their 5.15am training sessions, smashing their club record for titles won at the Tasmanian Club State Championships.
Twenty two athletes, 11 male and 11 female, helped the club win 18 titles at Lake Barrington on the weekend which was five more than North Esk's previous best.
The major highlight was winning both senior eight categories with the women's crew winning by 13 seconds (7:38.91 minutes) and the men's crew (6:44.85) by nine.
Head coach Trevor Barrett said his rowers trained about 25 hours a week.
"We've got a group of more than 20 young men and women who train extremely hard so it's reward for their hard work," he said.
"To win the men's and women's senior eights has never been done in the club's history (est. 1899) and only three times since 1978 has it ever been done in the state."
Barrett elaborated on the significance of that achievement.
"To get a team of eight athletes together is pretty hard for a start," he said.
"You know how the 100-metre sprint is the blue ribbon event (of athletics). The eight is classed as the blue ribbon event.
"Up until 2012, we'd only won the men's twice. I think we'd won the women's eight once.
"Since 2013, we've won the men's five times now and three times for women.
"We've had a really strong group for a few years now and it all comes down to their persistence and hard work."
The club won 13 titles last year which it had done several times.
"We always just thought that was the number we could get," Barrett said.
"For the last three years, we've been getting that number."
He added the club also finished second in four races and third in two this year.
The club also took out the Hydro and State Pennant cups due to their sustained success and points gained this summer.
North Esk's youngest competitor was 16 and their oldest was 57.
Barrett anticipates he'll take a dozen athletes to the Australian Rowing Championships in Perth in March.
"We've done pretty well over the last couple of years," he said.
"Last year, I think we were ninth overall for most medals in the country out of nearly 230 clubs.
"Bigger clubs get far more and a lot more gold but we punch pretty high above our weight."
