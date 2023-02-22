The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

North Esk Rowing Club win club record 18 titles at state champs

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated February 22 2023 - 1:31pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
North Esk rowers Jess Malisauskas, Ally Wrigley, Lili Wrigley and Sarah Ashlin who won their senior women's quad race in 6.42.63 minutes. Pictures supplied

North Esk rowers have reaped the benefits of their 5.15am training sessions, smashing their club record for titles won at the Tasmanian Club State Championships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.