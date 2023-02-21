Tasmanian Labor has called what it claims to be about $450 million worth of cuts in the government's revised estimates report, which have been denied by the Liberals
The report provides a forecast for the upcoming 2023-24 financial budget from the government.
Braddon Labor MHA Shane Broad said the difference could be found in general government income with a drop in expenses from transactions from $8.81 million in 2022-23 to $8.38 million in 2023-24.
"All we've got to show for it is a health crisis, a housing crisis, the worst ambulance wait times in the country and the worst education results of any state in Australia," he said
"It is clear from the revised estimates report that this state has a budget problem that the government are not sorting."
Treasurer Michael Ferguson denies there is budget cuts.
"The revised estimates report recognises increased COVID costs in the current financial yea, and lower costs next financial year due to the creation of Homes Tasmania moving to Public Non-Financial Corporations Sector to the General Government Sector, as was extensively explained in Parliament," Mr Ferguson said.
Mr Ferguson said it appeared Labor was playing "silly games".
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
