Conversations surrounding smashing stereotypes will be encouraged at an International Women's Day Breakfast.
The Rotary Club of Tamar Sunrise will host its annual International Women's Day breakfast and is encouraging women, men who support women and anyone who identifies as female to purchase a ticket for the breakfast at Prospect's Country Club on March 8.
A panel of Tasmanian women will be discussing the theme of this year's IWD; embracing equity.
"This year's campaign theme 'embrace equality' is about challenging gender stereotypes, calling out discrimination and drawing attention to bias," IWD committee chair Barb Donaldson said.
"That's why it is vitally important to showcase a panel of Tasmanian women with a variety of lived experiences who can inspire others to be active voices of support for women in their own lives."
AgriGrowth Tasmania senior agricultural analyst Caro Brown, Bell Bay Aluminium crew leader Aleesa Shepheard, Launceston Central City's Madi Biggelaar, Royal Hobart Hospital medical oncologist Allison Black will feature on the panel hosted by Penny Terry.
Bell Bay Aluminium has partnered with the rotary club, and its acting general manager Kyle Murray said the event provided an opportunity to celebrate women's social, economic and political achievements.
"However, beyond that, it is also an important opportunity to raise awareness about the many current issues facing women and to support the continued growth of our workplaces and communities to become truly inclusive, diverse, and equitable," Ms Murray said.
Through their sponsorship, students from St Patricks College, Riverside High, Port Dalrymple School and Brooks High School, and a group of women from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds via the Migrant Resource Centre will be able to attend the event.
Money raised will go towards supporting Tasmanian women living with a gynaecological cancer.
Tickets are $55 per person and available at launcestontickets.com.au/event/17610.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.