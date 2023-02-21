A Flinders Island business with big plans to expand its distillery in Whitemark say it has rapidly outgrown its space.
Nicole Kennedy, Operations Manager of Furneaux Distillery Co said the main attraction of operating on Flinders Island was due to the maritime climate.
"Our distillery is built right on the waterfront, and we found that on the east coast of Flinders Island there is local peat," Ms Kennedy said.
"We use that to impart a really smoky flavour similar to the styles of Scotland. That was a main impetus for us being here and doing what we're doing," she said.
Ms Kennedy said the distillery had plans to move out of their space at Flinders Wharf and wanted to offer a tourism opportunity for visitors.
"At the moment people are having to step around stills and our production space. We'd like to have a dedicated tasting room.
"We also want to be open during stable hours so we can have visitors and show them around our site and let them experience the story of Flinders and why we are here and what we are making.
After visiting Flinders Island in 2018 with her partner, Ms Kennedy said they fell in love with the place and the ability to move to their own rhythm.
"It's a wonderful lifestyle being able to knock off after work and just like jump in the water straight afterwards and people are really kind and generous.
"It's a lovely small community to be a part of, everyone's sort of helping each other out and so you feel a sense of pride living here and you just never want to leave," she said.
The Furneaux Farm, which is the home of the bond store and future site of the distillery, is 1.5km of beachfront pasture which has produced some of the famous Flinders Island Saltgrass Lamb.
After trial crops of barley proved successful, the business is working towards its own crop of barley at the Furneaux Farm which would give the new brewhouse the ability to grow, malt, peat, ferment and distil all in the same field on the west coast of Flinders Island.
"The idea of moving to that space is being able to produce a bottle of whiskey from paddock to bottle so moving to this space will enable us to plant about three hectares of barley.
"We'll be able to implement brewery and fermentation processes to our practice and also be able to upscale our production and volumes.
