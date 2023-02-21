Surging interest in basketball has spurred the Lions Club of Bridport into action.
The club is building an outdoor half-court basketball court on the foreshore as part of the adventure lions playground.
It will be located beside the skate park and the Bridport Surf Life Saving clubrooms.
Earth works preparation has started with the concrete slab expected to be poured this week.
Lions Club of Bridport secretary Leonie Johnston said they had surveyed the North-East community and had received full backing for the development.
"This basketball facility will greatly enhance the current lions adventure playground and offer a top-class facility for a wide age group of both children and adults," Ms Johnston said.
"Lions Club of Bridport fully support the importance of creating opportunities for youth to develop skills and confidence and finding ways to involve family and community members in as many activities as possible to support the positive and successful development of all youth."
More children from Bridport have taken up the sport in the wings of the Tasmania JackJumpers' success in the NBL.
Funding for the new half-court has been sourced through the Lions Club from numerous streams, including income from its major raffle.
PJ and LA Bingley Builders and Hanson Concrete Supplies provided in kind support, while funding of $38,500 was sourced through Bridport Innovations, Tasmanian and Australian Lions Foundation and Dorset Council.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
