A cornerstone Evandale business with capacity for expansion has been listed for sale.
Offers over $975,000 are expected for the Evandale General Store, which has already attracted strong interest in its opening weeks on the market.
The listing follows recent ownership changes to several key properties in the village, including the old Evandale post office and Ingleside Bakery, which is set to reopen as a new venture this year.
Knight Frank Launceston Rodney Rawlings said the business came with an adjoining one-bedroom manager's quarters that had previously been used as an Airbnb.
The store also acts as the town's post office.
"It's a clever idea in a small village like Evandale to put the post office in there, it gives it more foot traffic, so increased sales, but also increases it as a real hub for the community," Mr Rawlings said.
"[The owner's] whole plan then was to turn it into an IGA and expand it, he had a DA which has now lapsed.
"It's a lovely little property."
The building sits at the front of an 880 square metre block, and could be expanded at the rear.
Mr Rawlings said the property had attracted good interest from Northern Tasmanian buyers, as well as an Australian living internationally.
"I don't expect it'll stay long on the market," Mr Rawlings said.
"It's a nice viable business ... with the ability to use the plans and expand it and turn it into something much bigger."
Evandale topped Northern Tasmania for residential price growth (24.4 per cent) in 2022 according to CoreLogic data.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.