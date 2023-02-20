After the Bicheno community balked at a proposed location for a new ambulance station and waited months to hear back after hard-sought community feedback, a new location has been announced.
The location will be at 60A Burgess Street in Bicheno and has been selected following consultation with key stakeholders and engagement with the community through public information sessions.
The first site proposed was opposite the Farm Shed and Bicheno Community Church is regarded as prime commercial land by residents.
The site was proposed by the Department of Health in 2022 was caused outcry from the community, who said the site was "inappropriate" and felt they had not been properly consulted.
The majority of the community supported the Burgess Street as the preferred site, with 60 per cent highlighting the location in the feedback submissions.
Premier and Minister for Health, Jeremy Rockliff said that 60A Burgess Street is the most appropriate place to build this essential service for the local community.
"The Bicheno Ambulance Station will provide a contemporary, purpose-built facility that will house two ambulances to service the rural region and allow for further expansion of services as the community continues to grow into the future," he said.
Mr Rockliff thanked those who participated in the consultation and said that all feedback has been carefully considered in making the final decision.
The new location is vacant commercial land and meets Ambulance Tasmania's requirements for size, access and local road and traffic conditions.
The site is the best location to minimise response times for ambulance services to callouts, which data shows are primarily within the township.
The Department of Health will now work through the process of acquisition and will continue to engage with the Glamorgan Spring Bay Council, the community and neighbouring property owners about next steps to deliver the project.
A request for tender is expected to be released in August 2023.
Construction is expected to take 12 months to complete.
