"I'm excited about it and some people might think of soccer mostly as a boys' sport. But that's not true. Girls can play soccer too. It's just as good with girls as it is with boys."
Northern Rangers under-14s player Ella Morgan is eagerly anticipating this year's Women's World Cup across Australia and New Zealand.
And she's part of a new program inspired by the international tournament.
Rangers have partnered with junior clubs North Launceston Eagles, George Town and Southern Raiders to bring the Female Football Initiative to life at Churchill Park on Tuesday evenings.
The free program for 10-14 year olds, which started three weeks ago, aims to support existing players and bring new girls to the sport in the lead-up to the Cup.
It isn't just about soccer skills, the program also has qualified sports trainers running strength and conditioning sessions as well as sessions about nutrition, mental health and well-being.
Program director Stephen Pearce, head coach Chris Rademacher and exercise physiologist Michael Cheney are overseeing the FFI.
Pearce said they wanted to create a holistic program that would benefit players in numerous ways.
"We saw the Women's World Cup coming up and noticed a big gap in what was available for young females within Launceston," he said.
Pearce spoke of his experience.
"I've been along to some of those clubs and you talk to their presidents and they've struggled to try and get high-quality coaching and to provide a bit more for their girls," he said.
Morgan explained how she got involved in the training.
"My mum told me my friends were going to do it. So I thought 'yeah, I'll do that, just to see what it was like and I really liked it'," she said.
Her Rangers teammate Haylee Hawkins was just excited to get involved.
"I started soccer when I was five and it's always been a passion of mine and when Mum said I was in it, I was really excited," she said.
"I really like the coaching and advice they give us and the strategies in training."
Morgan spoke about what she had learned.
"I usually just stay in defence but now I've learned to run up into the middle and kick the ball and not just stay in defence," she said.
Hawkins said she'd learned more about passing and how to position well.
Pearce said the aim was to keep the program going in the long-term.
"The idea is that we'll run it through school terms," he said.
"So each of the four terms we'll run through and follow on for however many years with the idea we would like to connect with a female-only football club in Melbourne like a Calder United," he said.
"And hopefully organise a trip to go over and show the girls there is an environment that is female focused and invests resources and fully into females as a pathway for them becoming a professional athlete."
The program has attracted government funding and local business support.
