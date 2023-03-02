The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Female Football Initiative a boon for Northern Tassie soccer players

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
March 2 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ella Morgan, 11, Haylee Hawkins, 11, Lily-Rose Horder, 12, Angelina Gurung, 12, and Sara Salamo, 12, of the Female Football Initiative at Churchill Park. Pictures by Paul Scambler

"I'm excited about it and some people might think of soccer mostly as a boys' sport. But that's not true. Girls can play soccer too. It's just as good with girls as it is with boys."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.