Ashley Youth Detention whistleblower Alysha's case settles

Updated February 21 2023 - 9:13am, first published 9:09am
Ashley whistleblower Alysha and her husband, Dave.

A whistleblower's workers compensation case that led to various MPs and prominent lawyers lashing the Tasmanian government has apparently been settled after about three years.

