Five Tasmanians are set to feature in two upcoming international hockey series, the first of which will be in their home town.
Fresh off a disappointing fourth-placed finish at the World Cup last month, the Kookaburras return to FIH Pro League commitments in the contrasting locations of Hobart and the Indian city of Rourkela.
Jack Welch, 25, will get the chance to add to his 16 international caps when he joins Tokyo Olympians Eddie Ockenden and Josh Beltz in the squad for the matches against Argentina and Spain in Hobart between February 28 and March 5.
Ockenden, 35, who has a record 408 Australian appearances, and Beltz, 27, who has 82, both featured in last month's World Cup tournament in Bhubaneswar, India, where the Kookaburras lost their semi-final to eventual winners Germany and then the third-placed match against the Netherlands.
The series against Germany and India in Rourkela (March 10-15) will see Beltz's younger brother, Hayden, complete a Tasmanian quartet as he seeks his first Kookaburras appearance.
The 25-year-old is one of four uncapped National Development Squad players called up by Kookaburras head coach Colin Batch who is using the two series to provide opportunities for players to stake their claims in the line-up.
The team will arrive in Hobart on Saturday ahead of their opening match against Argentina on Tuesday.
The Hockeyroos are also facing Argentina and the USA with Hobart's Maddison Brooks also set to make her international debut.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
