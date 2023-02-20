Launceston couple celebrate 75th anniversary

Don and Peggy Cleaver, lifelong residents of Launceston, celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary on Tuesday.
The couple met in 1942 through the Church of Christ on Margaret Street.
Don walked Peggy home after a Sunday School event. While they knew each other vaguely before, they just "clicked" after their first meeting. They were both 17.
At 18, Don served in World War II. He joined the 7th Division of the 2nd 31st Battalion and fought in Borneo.
"He had to go and leave me," Peggy says. She was sad but says "it was something that I always remember as being important."
"So we didn't sort of think about war then. We just went our merry way."
The two married in 1948 after Don returned from the war.
Don remembers their wedding day being a warm day but says that he doesn't remember that much about it.
"It was just exciting and you got a bit nervous," he said.
Peggy remembers taking a "long time to get dressed" and neighbours coming in to have a look.
Her dress was made of cream satin. "It was specially made for me. It fitted beautifully," she said.
"I was just so pleased to have everything come together."
We're just really delighted that they've made it to this milestone and that we're able to celebrate with them.- Julie Steller, Don and Peggy's daughter
Don and Peggy, both 97, have lived in Launceston all their lives. Launceston is important to them because their families are here and they've been part of the same church all their lives.
"It's a small place but it's very important to us," Peggy said. They have three children - Julie, Michael and Martin - eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. After 75 years of marriage Peggy says they're "closer than ever."
Their daughter Julie Steller says that she and her siblings are "absolutely thrilled for them."
She said, "I'm really thankful for their health. They're a little bit frail now, of course, but they've both had really good health all their lives. And we're just really delighted that they've made it to this milestone and that we're able to celebrate with them."
The couple received letters of congratulation from the King, the Governor-General, Prime Minister, the Premier, and the Governor of Tasmania.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.