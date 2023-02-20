The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Launceston's Chin community, mostly refugees from Myanmar, are grateful to be in Australia

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
Updated February 20 2023 - 8:30pm, first published 5:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Thang (community member) and Rolance Roliana (public officer) at the Chin 75th National day Anniversary in Ravenswood. Picture by Rod Thompson

Launceston's Chin community celebrated its National Day on Monday at the Zions Hill Church in Ravenswood.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charmaine Manuel

Charmaine Manuel

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.