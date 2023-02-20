Launceston's Chin community celebrated its National Day on Monday at the Zions Hill Church in Ravenswood.
Rolance Roliana, event organiser said the community would mark the 75th anniversary of their national day with songs, cultural dances and through sharing food.
The event is expected to draw around 500 people.
Mr Roliana said the day marks the identity and culture of the Chin community.
"No matter where we are, we're trying to preserve our identity, protect our own culture going forward," he said.
The event opened with the singing of the Australian national anthem followed by the Chin National anthem.
The event also featured special guests such as Danny Gibson, Mayor of Launceston, Bridget Archer, Member for Bass, Deputy Premier Michael Ferguson and a representative from the Department of Home Affairs.
Mr Roliana said they were also expecting principals and teachers from various schools
The Chin community in Launceston is "growing" and has roughly 500 members, Mr Roliana said.
He said as refugees 70-80 per cent of the community was currently experiencing difficulties with education.
Many had never been to school and were used "to signing their names with their thumbprints." They are experiencing "a lot of challenges," he said.
The Chin community arrived in Launceston as refugees from Myanmar. A 2009 Human Rights Watch report found that the Chin community had experienced killings, arbitrary arrest and detention, torture and mistreatment, forced labor, restrictions on movement, expression, and religious freedom, abusive military conscription policies, and confiscation of property.
The event also featured a pre-recorded address by Chin leader Dr Sasa, who was set to be part of the Myanmar government before the military coup in February 2021.
Dr Sasa is currently in exile in an unknown location.
Dr Sasa said the Chin people "have much to be grateful for in Australia."
" To many in our community, Australia represents a hope for peace, freedom, democracy and a change to seek a better life and provide a better life for our children, and our children's children," Dr Sasa said.
