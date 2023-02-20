Limits on the right of schools to discriminate

SOME religious institutions seem to be overreacting to proposed changes to federal anti-discrimination laws to prevent schools from discriminating in their recruitment of teachers, and students.
Religious education is not under threat; but those who say they are fighting for "religious freedom" are deeply unhappy that the independent Law Reform Commission has proposed reforms to enable anti-discrimination laws to apply to religious educational institutions. In a nutshell, the commission wants to narrow the exemptions enjoyed by religious schools under federal legislation. Its seems to want to strike a balance where "respect" is a key word from all perspectives.
In general, such schools would no longer be able to openly discriminate against students or staff on the grounds of sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or relationship status, or pregnancy. There is provision for "preferencing staff involved in the teaching, observance, or practice of religion on religious grounds" provided it is proportionate, and a requirement for "all staff to respect the religious ethos of the educational institution".
Incidentally, but not insignificantly, the proposals would align the federal laws with Tasmania's Anti-Discrimination Act.
Some would assume that respecting a religious school's ethos would include not enrolling - or applying for a position - if a person's "lifestyle" does not fit its teachings and ethos. In the case of students, it is hard to imagine a young student having his/her enrolment cancelled because they have "come out", for example. We would like to think our religious schools wouldn't do this, and clearly it would seem the great majority don't, so why want the power to do so?
Similarly for staff, should a teacher's career opportunities be limited to public schools because of their sexual orientation, or relationship status? If a teacher is willing to respect the religious school's ethos and teach the curriculum, why should their relationship status be relevant? And if religious schools are still able to express their beliefs, how can they be under threat?
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese should, and we expect will, hold firm against a campaign of misinformation, and maybe reflect on that Australian tradition of giving others a fair go.
