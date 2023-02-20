Limits on the right of schools to discriminate

Some would assume that respecting a religious school's ethos would include not enrolling - or applying for a position - if a person's "lifestyle" does not fit its teachings and ethos. In the case of students, it is hard to imagine a young student having his/her enrolment cancelled because they have "come out", for example. We would like to think our religious schools wouldn't do this, and clearly it would seem the great majority don't, so why want the power to do so?