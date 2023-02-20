Tasmania JackJumpers forward Jack McVeigh has reflected positively on his team's 2022-23 NBL campaign after they exited the semi-finals at the hands of the second-seed New Zealand Breakers.
Reflecting on Sunday night's match in Auckland, McVeigh - who finished with 22 points and seven rebounds - felt as though the Breakers were simply too good. "We believed we were good enough to win the whole thing and we came across a really, really good team," he said. "You've got to give credit where credit is due and so it's mixed emotions at this time. We were in the team room together, had a couple of drinks and just appreciated each other's company.
"One of the beauties of sport and the curse of sport is you never know when the same team will be together, when you'll see teammates again."
Complementing his terrific performance in an ultimately losing cause against New Zealand, McVeigh produced his best season to date. The former Adelaide 36er increased his scoring average from 11.89 to 14.75 alongside an improvement in his number of assists, steals, blocks and field-goal percentage. Perhaps the best addition to McVeigh's game this season has been his ability to take, and make, crucial shots.
The 26-year-old said it comes from the belief he has in himself. "I think it's a bunch of things. I think I'm improving as a basketball player, that's what I pride myself on," he said. "I thought I got better each game in this series and when the pressure comes, that's what I live for, that's where I'm playing my best basketball and that's what I think I do best.
"But I just want to continue to grow as a basketball player, keep getting better and hopefully - not hopefully - next year you guys will see a better Jack McVeigh than what you saw this season, just like we saw a better Jack McVeigh this year than we did last year."
An inaugural JackJumper, he also put his improvement down to a daily mindset to keep bettering himself. "I wake up every day and focus on trying to get better; better decision maker, especially with the ball in my hand and then just the ability to defensively be a pest," he said.
"So just the whole game of basketball. I mean, I'm someone that thinks I have a high ceiling, want to try and reach that, continue to grow to that point and who knows how high that is, depending on the work I'm willing to put in."
Speaking on the franchise's next moves, McVeigh jovially reported Tasmania were already looking at new recruits. "The recruitment already started last night, it's always a tough one with professional sports and turnovers, especially with the imports it's always hard," he said. "But we were recruiting [Doyle] last night and the boys were getting around 'bring it back' , so we'll always be chasing that."
Following on from Clint Steindl's praising comments towards coach Scott Roth on Sunday, McVeigh was similarly in awe of the groundwork that the American had achieved. "He had a vision and he's applied that vision and we're seeing that build every single day and that's from the ground up," he said.
"It's hard to start something new and he's laid that foundation for something that we can continue to build on and someone we can lean on and keep growing this thing."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.