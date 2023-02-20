Reflecting on Sunday night's match in Auckland, McVeigh - who finished with 22 points and seven rebounds - felt as though the Breakers were simply too good. "We believed we were good enough to win the whole thing and we came across a really, really good team," he said. "You've got to give credit where credit is due and so it's mixed emotions at this time. We were in the team room together, had a couple of drinks and just appreciated each other's company.

