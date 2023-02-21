The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Launceston Night Market returns on Friday

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
Updated February 21 2023 - 2:33pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Launceston Night Market returns on Friday. Picture supplied

The Launceston Night Market will run for the first time this summer following a series of late postponements.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.