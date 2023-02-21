Launceston Night Market returns on Friday

The Launceston Night Market will run for the first time this summer following a series of late postponements.
Friday's event will run from 5pm to 10pm in Civic Square and will mark the first night market in "three or four months".
Organiser Joseph Yared met with City of Launceston Council last month to discuss how the popular event could continue.
"[Council] places a great deal of value on community-led events such as the Launceston Night Market," mayor Danny Gibson said at the time.
An array of cuisines including Lebanese, Spanish, Indian, Afghani and Pakistani will be on offer from 10-plus vendors, complemented by belly dancing, tango, line dancers and live music.
"It's to get people out and have fun, it's a free event, there's a lot of things for the kids," Mr Yared said.
"We've had a very good response on Facebook, we have around 2600 interested and nearly 300 confirmed, we'll have to see how it goes."
Mr Yared took over the markets in late 2021.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.