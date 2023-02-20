Tasmania-based electric vehicle company, The Good Car Company is bringing its bulk buy campaign back to Launceston, with cars for sale to drive away on the day available.
The campaign launches in Launceston on February 25 and in Hobart on March 4, in partnership with Sustainable Living Tasmania.
Good Car Company co-founder Anthony Broese van Groenou said changing the internal combustion engine car to an electric one saves at least 2.6 tonnes of carbon emissions every year.
"That's assuming the car is charged from the grid," Mr Groenou said.
"Hundreds of Australians are now driving 100 per cent electric cars because of our bulk-buy campaigns."
According to the CSIRO, Australia is the world's 14th highest emitter of greenhouse gases, contributing just over 1 per cent of global emissions.
Transport was listed as the third highest contributor to greenhouse gas emissions at 17.6 per cent, while energy (or burning fossil fuels to produce electricity) contributed the most at 33.6 per cent of total emissions.
READ MORE: Deloraine prison proposal draws locals' ire
"The EV Bulk Buy will offer more affordable prices for quality used Nissan Leafs, Peugeot electric vans as well as access to straightforward novated leases on new Polestar 2 and Tesla Models 3 and Y," Mr Groenou said.
In addition to offering a $1,000 voucher to apply to listed EV prices, The Good Car Company will also provide Sustainable Living Tasmania with a financial contribution for every car sold through the bulk buy.
President of Sustainable Living Tasmania, Margaret Steadman, said she partnered with the company to help people wanting EVs get them at a more reasonable price.
"Buying an EV is a key piece of the climate action puzzle for Australian households, but it's been too expensive for most people until now," Ms Steadman said.
Imagine free and green driving, instead of going to the petrol station to fill up on fossil fuels.
The EV "Show and Shine" Events are on Saturday in Launceston from 1 pm at The Tramsheds, and March 4 in Hobart from 1 pm at the old K&D Car Park, Melville St, Hobart.
Registrations, and more information on the event, can be made online through The Good Car Company's website.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.