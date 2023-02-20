From the intrepid dancing of Launceston's Amber McCartney to the immersive Eastern music of Ensemble Kaboul and Van Dieman's Band, Launceston was treated to a variety of art and music experiences over the weekend.
The event wrapped up at Fairy Dell Stage in Cataract Gorge on Monday morning, with a morning meditation session led by bansuri player Vinod Prasanna.
Artistic director of MONA FOMA Brian Ritchie said the experience was "incredible".
"We took over the Old TAFE building and populated it with art in all the classrooms," Mr Ritchie said.
He said the event was well attended over the weekend.
"We haven't the figures yet but it was very well attended over the days because we had events happening all day long," he said.
"I'd say attendance was a little bit down over some of the previous years but this is also a crowded season in Launceston so we accept that."
Mr Ritchie said audiences reacted with shock and awe.
READ MORE: Deloraine prison proposal draws locals' ire
"A lot of people were thanking us for bringing such a wide variety of performers and artworks to the city and we had quite a few interstate visitors," he said.
"Hobart's going to be very big. We have Bon Iver on Tuesday which is already packing out the MyState Bank arena."
He said he was expecting a big turnout for the Hobart leg of MONA FOMA.
"We have a strong weekend at MONA which includes acts like Bikini Kill, Peaches, Pavement and some very interesting things like the music we heard here which was Van Diemen's Band crossed with Ensemble Kaboul," Mr Ritchie said.
"We take pride in presenting many different kinds of music as well as other art forms."
He said the Complaints Choir resonated particularly well with Launceston.
"It was actually composed by the Launceston audience," he said.
"They submitted complaints and we had a composer turn them into a song and then had a community choir sing all the complaints.
"They were mostly about parking, the Council and a few other things like vomit and other bodily fluids in the public spaces."
READ MORE: Council to consider e-scooter trial report
He said plans to grow the festival next year were in place.
We're in cahoots with the state government," Mr Ritchie said.
"We have a deal with them that's been ongoing for 15 years and we've got another year on it so we're guaranteed to be back next year."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.