Horses were sold to every state of Australia as well as Hong Kong, Singapore and The Philippines at the 2023 Tasmanian Magic Millions yearling sale at Carrick on Monday.
The 109 lots sold brought a total of $3,937,500 at an average price of $36,124.
Those figures were down slightly on last year's record-breaking sale but, compared to 2021 the average price was up slightly and the gross up almost $500,000.
Graeme McCulloch's Grenville Stud at Whitemore sold the highest-priced yearling, a filly by Capitalist, to Peter Morgan/Gall Bloodstock in Victoria for $115,000.
The stud also sold a filly by Stratosphere for $105,000 to Star Thoroughbreds in NSW and the highest-priced colt, also by Stratosphere, for $100,000 to John Foote Bloodstock in Hong Kong.
Brooklyn Park Stud at Evandale sold a Puissance de Lune colt to South Australia for $90,000.
In total, Grenville Stud sold 21 yearlings for $1,115,000; Armidale Stud at Carrick sold 22 for $939,500 and Motree Thoroughbreds at Waterhouse sold 17 for $458,500.
Three leading Tasmanian trainers were among the 10 major buyers in terms of total sales.
Adam Trinder spent $329,000 on six yearlings, John Blacker outlayed $277,000 for seven purchases and Leon Wells spent $133,000 on four lots.
Overall, Tasmanian buyers went home with 50 yearlings, while 36 were sold to Victoria, 10 to South Australia, four to Hong Kong, four to NSW, two to Western Australia and one each to Singapore, Queensland and The Philippines.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
