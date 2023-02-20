The Examiner
Buyers spend almost $4 million on 109 horses at Tasmanian Magic Millions sale

GM
By Greg Mansfield
February 20 2023 - 6:30pm
A total of 109 yearling were sold at the Magic Millions auction at an average price of $36,124. Picture by Rod Thompson

Horses were sold to every state of Australia as well as Hong Kong, Singapore and The Philippines at the 2023 Tasmanian Magic Millions yearling sale at Carrick on Monday.

GM

Greg Mansfield

