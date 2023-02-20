The Examiner
Sydney jockey aiming to complete Hobart - Launceston Cup double

GM
By Greg Mansfield
February 20 2023 - 5:00pm
Jockey Winona Costin with her Hobart Cup trophy. She hopes to add the Launceston Cup to her collection at Mowbray on Wednesday.
Sirene Stryker is a leading local contender for the $150,000 Vamos Stakes.
Be Major Threat and driver Dylan Ford upset the big guns in Hobart on Sunday night. File picture

Hobart Cup-winning jockey Winona Costin won't be scared to adopt front-running tactics on favourite Military Mission in the $300,000 Launceston Cup at Mowbray on Wednesday.

