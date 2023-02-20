Hobart Cup-winning jockey Winona Costin won't be scared to adopt front-running tactics on favourite Military Mission in the $300,000 Launceston Cup at Mowbray on Wednesday.
Costin said barrier 3 wasn't ideal for the Gai Waterhouse/Adrian Bott-trained stayer as she didn't want to get cluttered up inside other horses.
"But hopefully I can get out at the right time or I might even take it up - I'd be happy to lead," the 28-year-old Sydney jockey said.
"Either way, I'm sure he'll run another very good, genuine race.
"Gai and Adrian always have them prepared perfectly and he's a lovely horse.
"He's nice and tractable - he's push button."
Costin got smothered up on the fence from barrier 2 in the first half of the Hobart Cup but was able to "pop out" at the 1100m.
"I then got a really good tow into the race and when I let him go at the top of the straight he was fantastic," she said.
"He put them away in two strides."
Military Mission will earn connections a $100,000 bonus if he can complete the Hobart - Launceston Cup double.
That would take his total earnings in Tasmania, including the two winner's cheques, to $460,000.
Bookmakers are confident he is up to the task and he hasn't budged from his opening quote of $3.00.
Hobart Cup third placegetter Spirit Ridge and last year's Launceston Cup winner Aurora's Symphony have both eased slightly but remain the only other runners under double figures.
Latest TAB market -
3.00 Military Mission; 4.20 Spirit Ridge; 6.50 Aurora's Symphony; 10.00 Travelling Gigolo, Super Swoop; 16.00 Dark Dream; 26.00 Glass Warrior, Rising Light, Assaranca, Brew Horse; 51.00 White Hawk, Miss Charlie Brown, Perun; 61.00 Creative Hero; 101.00 Skyway Star.
The $150,000 Vamos Stakes is probably the most open race on the Cup Day program according to Spreyton trainer Mark Ganderton.
Ganderton will saddle up leading local contender Sirene Stryker, a $10 chance in a wide market where it is $5.50 the field.
The six-year-old finished third to Victorian mares Belsielle and Embeller in the $150,000 Bow Mistress at Elwick 11 days ago.
"She looks a chance again," Ganderton said.
"She's in fantastic order and I can't get her any better.
"The barrier draw is a little bit tricky because it looks a really even race on paper - my gut feeling is that there will only be three lengths between first and eighth.
"Barrier draws can be important when things are even so any little advantage you can get will be helpful.
"I'll be relying on Daniel (Ganderton) to get a bit of help form somewhere."
Ganderton, who returned to training after a serious health issue, said Sirene Stryker's placing in the Bow Mistress was "as big a thrill as I've had in a long time.
"The last time I'd had a placegetter in a group race was when Petite Oiseau ran third in the Hobart Cup (in 2006)," he said.
"That's how hard it is to get group placings so it was a big thrill."
Last year's Vamos winner Take The Sit shares favouritism with Embeller in the latest Vamos market.
Take The Sit missed the Bow Mistress due to an elevated white cell count and has the added disadvantage of barrier 14.
Embeller was unlucky not to win in Hobart but senior part-owner Joe O'Neill has warned that she is untried over 1400m.
"She ran very well in the Bow Mistress and should be hard to beat again if she can run the distance," he said.
Victorian jockey Liam Riordan has been a semi-regular visitor to Tasmania over the summer carnival and will be back for seven rides on Launceston Cup day.
He has been booked for Creative Hero, Miss Tuppence and Galenus in feature races but his Hellova Street Stakes mount Prix De Turn has been scratched.
Riordan won Sunday's Magic Millions 2YO Classic on the Danny O'Brien-trained Sassy Boom and finished a close second on her stablemate Hoops in the Tasmanian Oaks before returning home to ride at Warrnambool on Monday.
However his Tasmanian visits are likely to be restricted to feature meetings.
"I'm happy to go anywhere for a winner but I'm trying to target Melbourne trainers going to the carnivals, whether it be in Tasmania or Adelaide," he said.
"So it's really good to capitalise on the opportunities that I'm getting."
Be Major Threat won the weekend' major harness race in Hobart but it was Harjeet that produced the defining performance heading towards next month's group 1 Tasmania Cup.
Despite being a specialist over the short course, with three wins from his past five starts over a mile, Be Major Threat was sent out at odds of $31 in the Elite FFA.
However winning driver Dylan Ford conceded that a mishap with Harjeet, who suffered a gear failure, helped him get the upset result.
"Todd (Rattray) put the pressure on down the back then his horse (Harjeet) rolled up the track with a gear problem which worked out well for me, Ford told the Tasracing web site.
Be Major Threat got through on Harjeet's inside to join him in the lead then held on bravely to score by a half head from Ryley Major, who used the sprint lane, with Harjeet 2m away third.
Harjeet was having his first outing for more than three months and his effort, after losing his momentum and his racing position, was full of merit.
Rattray had also pointed out pre-race that the gelding was coming off "a slight setback" and would benefit from the run.
The Tasmania Cup series starts on Sunday week with another heat on Friday March 10 and a $150,000 final on Saturday March 18. With a maximum backmark of 30m it is sure to attract strong interstate entries.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.