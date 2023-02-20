An airline was left scrambling to book last minute accommodation for stranded passengers in Launceston on Sunday night.
The Jetstar flight to Brisbane, scheduled to fly out of Launceston Airport on Sunday at 9pm, was grounded by engineering issues.
It took until Monday morning to fix the problem, with the plane jetting off at around 11am.
A Jetstar spokesperson said the aircraft had an engineering issue with the brake system, which required an engineer to resolve.
Without one available on Sunday night, the airline was tasked with finding accommodation for the passengers.
The spokesperson said the original flight had 137 passengers.
"Last night [Sunday] we were able to find rooms for all impacted customers and the flight departed this morning," the spokesperson said.
"Almost all of them flew this morning [Monday], some chose to get a refund instead."
It was a busy weekend for accommodation services in the region with two major events taking place, Red Hot Summers Tour and Mona Foma.
However, the spokesperson said that hadn't impacted the airline's ability to find beds for those stranded overnight.
"We normally have great support and a broad network of hotel supplies and we normally don't have issues with this [finding accommodation]," they said.
He said seasonable variability could limit hotel availability, however said normally Tasmania was "pretty good".
Engineers familiar with the aircraft were flown in from Sydney on Monday morning to fix the brake issue.
A Launceston Airport spokesperson said cancellations happened from time-to-time.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
