South Launceston have sealed top spot in the Cricket North women's league after they dispatched Launceston by 10 wickets.
Riverside continued their winning ways after their solid team performance proved too strong for Westbury, despite a defiant knock from Stacey Norton-Smith.
Westbury were looking for an improved performance against Riverside after their 140-run crushing defeat at the hands of South Launceston.
Returning to Ingamells Oval, the Shamrocks got off to a terrible start when Meg Radford claimed a wicket and a run-out in two balls, quickly followed by Sophie Parkin taking a catch off her own bowling to remove Cassie Walker.
At 3-10, the home side were in disarray, however skipper Norton-Smith led from the front to regain some momentum and was ably supported by Mackenzie Grant.
The pair put on 96 runs together before Grant was run-out for a battling 19 off 50, but Norton-Smith's wicket evaded the Blues, with the opener batting through the innings to finish 67 not out off 54, smashing nine boundaries in the process.
Set a target of 111, Riverside were measured in their chase with Tayla Buchanan (22 off 52) and Elyse Page (39 off 44) scoring at a rate well below run-a-ball.
Radford upped the visitors' tempo when she arrived at the crease, hitting and unbeaten 22 from 20 balls as the Blues chased down the target with an over remaining and eight wickets to spare.
The Knights entered their match against Launceston at NTCA No. 2 having won their past seven matches and looked odds on to make it eight against the bottom-placed Lions.
Launceston elected to bat first and appeared to start positively as Michelle Allen and Danielle Hancock managed a solid 20-run partnership.
Wickets tumbled shortly after however, with Alice McLauchlan claiming both the openers and Ashlee Scott taking two of her own.
Millie Duffy cleaned up the Lions' tail, finishing with figures of 3-12 as Launceston crumbled to 80 all-out.
The Knights' openers were clinical in reply as captain Belinda Wegman and Raiders regular Ava Curtis completed the chase themselves.
Wegman's 21 off 18 played a solid support role to Curtis, who bashed 57 runs from just 36 deliveries in an innings that included 10 boundaries.
The pair managed to surpass Launceston's sub-par total having only faced 8.5 overs.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.