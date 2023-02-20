Why does the AFL waste so much time and effort keeping itself in the headlines at this time of year when it could just rely on the likes of Jack Ginnivan to do it for them?
Traditionally during the depths of its off-season, the league is working overtime to keep itself in the spotlight as summer sport competitions reach their conclusions.
Dedicated AFL journalists are spoon-fed lame stories in "exclusive" interviews to ensure the code maintains a major presence on television, online and - for us oldies - in print.
Because Channel Seven have TV rights for footy, they appear contractually obliged to run AFL stories in every sports broadcast, however insignificant they may be.
Most of the stories begin with the line "Tom Browne can reveal ..." and go on to reveal things like Melbourne having a point to prove or Essendon having not yet named their captain.
Last Wednesday, in an exclusive interview with Toby Greene, Browne reported that the Greater Western Sydney "superstar" had "played down persistent chatter he should be sole captain" and supported sharing the role with Josh Kelly and Stephen Coniglio.
Later the same day, Browne tweeted that: "Toby Greene had been announced as the Giants' stand-alone captain."
Browne also revealed that Greene had visited Egypt during his off-season break but there was no follow-up tweet to correct that.
Meanwhile, Ross Lyon is "hell bent" on doing things better than the last time he was a grumpy Saints coach and says all teams start equal, the AFL are on the verge of formally announcing umpires for this season and some Western Bulldogs player may - or may not - spend more time up forward. Apologies, I wasn't paying complete attention to that last explosive bombshell.
And then, just as reporters were contemplating whether they would have to surpass the all-time low of who won the beach race between West Coast Eagles players' dogs, along comes a Rising Star nominee and Anzac Medallist with 95,000 Instagram followers from the competition's best-supported team filmed taking drugs in the Torquay Hotel toilet on Australia Day.
Suddenly, the AFL media brigade had some actual news to report and, lo and behold, Ginnivan had spoken to Seven as part of a special investigation, so they had another exclusive.
"A few drinks and a lack of judgement, that's all I've really got," said "one of the AFL's brightest, brashest young guns" as Ginnivan was described.
Collingwood and the AFL were less descriptive in their wording as Ginnivan was found guilty of "conduct unbecoming" and suspended for the first two rounds of next season.
The AFL said Ginnivan had been interviewed about the footage and admitted to "the illicit substance use".
Clubs and leagues do not like to use the word "drugs", even when drugs are involved.
Collingwood issued a statement in which football manager Graham Wright said: "As a club, we are incredibly disappointed to have observed vision showing Jack Ginnivan with an illicit substance."
Wright added: "We will continue to work closely with Jack, who has owned his behaviour ..." The club stated that Ginnivan "has accepted responsibility for his actions". And Ginnivan stressed: "I want to take ownership of my actions in the vision which shows me with an illicit substance."
All parties were clearly agreed on this point, even if it would have been somewhat difficult to deny what with Ginnivan having been so clearly caught on film.
By Monday, most reporters had moved on to discussing the AFL's illicit drugs policy review which was announced four years ago but appears to have since been somewhat neglected.
Meanwhile the AFL could look forward to reverting back to issuing releases about minor rule changes (all opposing players not standing a mark "must be positioned behind the mark or otherwise outside the Protected Area defined in Law 20.1.2"), the required height of grass blades and other such essential information.
However, when it comes to spin over substance, the AFL isn't even in the same league as some rival codes.
The English Premier League announced on its website that all matches played in a two-week period would be dedicated to No Room For Racism, as the league and clubs "highlight their ongoing commitment to tackling discrimination and promoting equality, diversity and inclusion".
Players were invited - which probably means instructed - to take the knee ahead of kick-off "to show their unity against all forms of racism".
Surely this begs the question whether all other Premier League matches are designated as Room For Racism with players invited to openly abuse each other to show what they are united against.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
