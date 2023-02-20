The Examiner
AFL stays in the news through off-season

Rob Shaw
Updated February 20 2023 - 4:33pm, first published 2:00pm
Jack Ginnivan feeling the love of his Magpies teammates after defeat in last season's preliminary final against Sydney. Picture by Getty Images

Why does the AFL waste so much time and effort keeping itself in the headlines at this time of year when it could just rely on the likes of Jack Ginnivan to do it for them?

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

