Former pro Peter Freeland is tipping Greg Longmore as the man to beat in this week's Tasmanian Open.
The 54-year-old father-of-two, who played as a professional for three years in the early 2000s but now runs the family supermarket at Exeter and a 500-hectare farm at Winkleigh, is delighted to be taking part in the pro-am section of the tournament from February 23-25.
But with the event being at Launceston Golf Club, Freeland believes a rejuvenated Longmore is looming large.
"He's probably the favourite being at his home course," he said.
"Greg is an ex-pro and has been playing a lot of golf lately and shooting good scores. If I was a betting man, I'd be betting on him. He's one of the young fellas who can hit it miles so plays a different game to most of us.
"Greg is as good as any player in this state - he recently won his club championship very easily - so whoever comes down to take part will need to bring their best to beat him."
For the first time since the early 1990s, the Tasmanian Open will be played for prize money. The storied championship, which was first played in 1913, will feature on the PGA of Australia's adidas PGA Pro-Am series with $40,000 up for grabs.
The Open boasts an impressive honour roll with major champions Minjee Lee and Geoff Ogilvy alongside the likes of Australian Open champion Bob Shearer and three-time professional winner Nikki Campbell.
There are also plenty of local names on that list with Tasmanian Hall of Famers Peter Toogood, Lindy Goggin and Tammy Hall boasting 16 titles between them.
Freeland, who plays off scratch at Riverside Golf Club, said the tournament has a strong reputation.
"I'm pretty sure it's the only Open that Greg Norman did not win back in the day and it was always the one you wanted to win.
"I think my best finish was around 10th when it was played at Riverside in my last year as a trainee. With nine to play I was in contention but could not hold it together.
"It's at a club where I used to be a member in the early 90s. It will be great to play three rounds at Launceston - that's a course the young fellows like to take, but you can't do that all the time because of the tree-line.
"I'll just be looking to keep the ball in play and set up around the greens."
For the second year, the Tasmanian Inclusive Championship for golfers with a physical, sensory, or intellectual disability will be played in conjunction.
Stuart Eaton, Tasmania's Golf operations manager, said: "We are thrilled to have the Tasmanian Open demonstrate golf's inclusive nature with men, women, professionals, amateurs and all-abilities golfers all together on the one course. Setting up the tournament in this way will better showcase and promote golf in Tasmania. We hope the event will inspire more Tasmanians to start swinging a club and look forward to witnessing some of the nation's best golfers in action."
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
