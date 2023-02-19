An hour was all it took to derail the Greater Northen Raiders winning chances against Clarence on Sunday, but coach Darren Simmonds said that doesn't reflect the team's solid season.
The Raiders made a strong start to their round 21 clash at Latrobe Recreation Ground, tearing through Clarence's top order.
But a powerful performance from Clarence's Maisy Gibson (59 off 64 balls) brought the Raiders advance to a halt.
Building a handy partnership with captain Jessie Mudaliar (26 off 38), Clarence were dismissed for 146 off 34.5 overs.
Simmonds commended the bowling efforts of Charlotte Layton, whose 6-15 off 4.5 overs steadied the Raiders.
"Our bowling was led by Charlotte who continues to build on her season," Simmonds said.
We got under pressure quickly and became exposed through the middle order.- Greater Northern Raiders women's coach, Darren Simmonds
"We backed this up with some really solid fielding.
"The rest of our bowlers chipped in, but we were a little bit short at times to Maisy [Gibson] and she exposed us."
Settling in for the chase, the Raiders looked in fine form sitting 3/87 in the early stages of the innings.
With Meg Radford (25 off 36) and Julia Cavanough (20 off 42) out, the Raiders batting attack fell away.
Under pressure, the Raiders ran out of steam to finish all out for 136 off 40.1 overs.
Despite the disappointing loss, Simmonds said the result wouldn't define the side's season, as it now looks to the Cricket Tasmania Premier League women's first-grade grand final.
"We got under pressure quickly and became exposed through the middle order," he said.
"We had a disappointing hour in our batting innings.
"I feel we took most of our chances, and they [Clarence] had one of their strongest sides out there."
Simmonds said the side would take some time out from training this week to "freshen up" for the decider on Sunday, March 5 at Blundstone Arena.
"The girls have had a very heavy schedule this season, with a lot of away games and a lot of travelling," he said.
"We will look to freshen up this week to prepare for the grand final."
Sports Journalist at The Advocate newspaper covering Tasmania's North-West and West Coast. Email: laura.smith@theadvocate.com.au
Sports Journalist at The Advocate newspaper covering Tasmania's North-West and West Coast. Email: laura.smith@theadvocate.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.