The Tasmania JackJumpers have fallen one game short of back-to-back NBL grand final appearances after they fell in their game three semi-final clash 92-77 in Auckland.
Despite being knocked out one round earlier than the franchise's first season, head coach Scott Roth has claimed the 2022/23 campaign was an improvement on the previous one.
"For me, it's been maybe a better year than last year and we didn't get to the grand finals, but I think our guys were just fantastic all season," he said.
"To finish fourth again in this type of league is quite tough, to win a play-off game, to get in and be where we're at, I'm super proud of our group and our effort and our organisation.
"We continue to defend the island, I've got about 50 texts on my phone already from people all over the state about how proud they are of this team and the fight they have and that's what we're trying to build.
"It's our second year and to be in this position is quite humbling, but it's also very exciting where we're at and what we have to do.
"It's been a hell of a year for us, again, super proud of our guys and we're on to bigger, better things."
The JackJumpers were ferocious in defence and efficient behind the arc, with 71 per cent three-point shooting - compared to the Breakers' 0-7 - helping the team to a quarter time lead.
Barry Brown Jr led the home side's fight-back after his dynamic attacking play gave him 15 first-half points, including a clinical 5-5 at the free-throw line.
Kiwi Rob Loe also provided the spark for the Breakers, reigning in four offensive rebounds which led to a 13-2 difference in second-chance points at the main break.
The match was threatening to slip away from Tasmania if not for the grit and grind of Jack McVeigh, who scored their opening six points to take his total to 18.
His play became infectious, with a 63-50 deficit nearly wiped out completely by the end of the quarter and their physical play had New Zealand in serious foul trouble - Jarrell Brantley with four, while Brown Jr, Will McDowell-White and Dererk Pardon had three.
The JackJumpers continued to battle valiantly in the last, however the Breakers' 24-24 free-throw shooting and Brown Jr's 32 points at 62 per cent proved too difficult for the visitors to overcome.
Speaking after the match, captain Clint Steindl was glowing in his praise for Roth and the JackJumpers.
"Could you think of someone else to come in and do what he's done?" he said. "Put the record aside and the success on the court, it's relationships and building camaraderie.
"Between him and his staff, I don't think you could do much better other than two championships. But record aside, what we've been able to do off the floor, with the group that we have, and the staff that we have in the front office, we've nailed it."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.