The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Roth reflects on terrific season after semi-final exit

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
Updated February 19 2023 - 7:46pm, first published 7:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Captain Clint Steindl proudly reflected on the efforts of coach Scott Roth and the Jackjumpers' organisation. Picture by Rod Thompson

The Tasmania JackJumpers have fallen one game short of back-to-back NBL grand final appearances after they fell in their game three semi-final clash 92-77 in Auckland.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.