Hot favourite Soul Choice led all the way in the $150,000 Tasmanian Oaks at Mowbray on Sunday but didn't win as easily as her $1.45 starting price suggested.
Hoops, a $26 outsider, ran home strongly to get within a half length of the Gai Waterhouse/Adrian Bott-trained filly.
The stable's Melbourne foreman Rebecca Shanks admitted the race wasn't as easy to watch as when Soul Choice won the Strutt Stakes in Hobart nine days earlier.
"But we know how gutsy she is and we knew she'd be in for the fight," Shanks said.
"She's had a huge trip away and gone home in between races so she deserves a break now.
"It's very exciting to get some more black type for her owner and his breeding operation."
Jockey Zac Spain, who replaced the suspended Jordan Childs, said that, despite the relatively narrow margin, he had no major concerns.
"She was off the bridle most of the way just getting into a lovely rhythm in front," Spain said .
"From the 600m, I wanted to get building and I had to get up her a little bit more than usual but she always felt like she was going to hold the second placegetter.
"It was a tough effort by a brave little horse."
It was one start later than the stable expected but Victorian filly Sassy Boom demolished her rivals in the $85,000 Magic Millions 2YO Classic.
Jockey Liam Riordan went forward early to sit outside the leader Cairns and when Sassy Boom strolled to the front on the turn the race was as good as over.
The easing $5.50 chance dashed away to beat Cairns by 3-1/4 lengths with Johnnie Pinch 1-1/4 lengths away third.
Riordan said trainer Danny O'Brien had expected Sassy Boom to win like that on debut at Ballarat in November but she didn't handle a wet track.
"That was a total forgive run," the jockey said.
"Danny was very confident coming into today's race and she did what we thought she'd do at her first start."
Riordan said it was no mean feat for an inexperienced filly to win after a boat trip to Tasmania and stepping up to 1200m.
"She was very good especially considering I reckon she would have been better ridden a pair further back," he said.
"I had thought I might get on the back of the Hayes' filly (Beluga Express) but I had to change plans when she didn't jump as well as I thought she might."
Riordan said Sassy Boom may have won by further had she had the benefit of more experience.
"She doesn't know how to let go yet - she had her ears pricked the whole way to the post and felt like she had another gear there," the jockey said.
As well as picking up the $51,500 winner's cheque, Sassy Boom earned a $10,000 Magic Millions bonus for being the first horse home with all female owners.
Turf Warrior was untroubled to dispose of a depleted five-horse field in the $75,000 Magic Millions 3&4YO Classic, justifying the planning of trainer Glenn Stevenson.
"We made a decision to pinpoint his races and stay away from the good ones like The Inevitable as much as we could and this looked the right race for him," Stevenson said.
"He's been good every run this prep and he'll probably have a little break now.
"If he's going to race off-season, he's probably going to have to go across the water but he's highly-rated now and they're very hard races over there."
Turk Warrior, ridden by Ismail Toker, raced outside the leader before clearing out in the straight to score by almost three lengths.
Emily and Alpine Affair ran home well for the minor placings without troubling the winner.
Jockey Anthony Darmanin knew nothing about former Victorian mare Move On Over before the Maiden Plate and what he learned on the way to the barriers didn't impress him.
But, once the gates opened, the John Luttrell-trained four-year-old soon found the front and was never threatened on her way to a 2-3/4 length win.
"I had no instructions on how to ride her but she was being a bit of a pest on the way to the start and behind the barriers," Darmanin said.
"So I thought 'if you're going to drive me mad, I'm going to drive you mad' so I took her to the front.
"Once she got there, she relaxed really good - it always felt like there was a kick there and she showed a good turn of foot late."
Darmanin said Move On Over's behaviour pre-race hadn't given him any confidence that she could make a winning Tasmanian debut.
"The way she was acting, I wanted to scratch but luckily I didn't," he said.
Although never placed in Victoria, Move On Over had support from $26 into $12.
A decision to bypass Wednesday's $100,000 3YO Classic with former Victorian gelding Fake Magic paid dividends for connections when he won the Class 1 Handicap.
A Wangaratta maiden winner in August, Fake Magic was having his fourth start for trainer John Blacker and was confidently ridden by Daniel Ganderton to score in a blanket finish where there was only 1-1/4 lengths between the first seven placegetters.
"All his runs here have been good and he did a really good job today with 59kg," Blacker said. "He was three wide outside the leaders for most of the trip and found the line strongly."
Fake Magic had finished behind 3YO Classic contenders Muscle Up, Miami Sun, Bold Instinct and Sistine at his two previous starts, prompting Blacker to look for an easier target.
"I thought we'd bypass that race to get him a bit of confidence," Blacker said.
"He'll continue to improve and should measure up as he goes up in grade."
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
