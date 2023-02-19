On Saturday afternoon police from Launceston Uniform and Northern Drug Investigation Services attended an address in Waverley in response to an earlier complaint of family violence.
A 27-year-old man was subsequently arrested at the address, where a search also uncovered: a shortened pump action shotgun, a loaded semi-automatic pistol, ammunition, MDMA, methylamphetamine, and prescription medications, and about $5,000 in cash.
The man has been charged with breaching a family violence order, trafficking, and firearms offences.
He was detained to appear in court on Sunday, February 19.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan
