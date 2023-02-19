Brothers, Lucas Barrett (10) and Tyler Barrett (8) have been swimming throughout the month of February to raise funds for the Starlight Foundation.
Mother Kimberly Barrett said her boys wanted to raise money for a good cause to help sick children who were less fortunate than themselves.
"At first they wanted to raise $500 and swim 10 kilometres. So far, they have managed to raise just over $1100 and have swum around 15 kilometres," Ms Barrett said.
Ms Barrett said she was proud of her boys who decided to take up the challenge.
"They are doing something for other people, not just themselves, and have been giving it a go everyday this month," she said.
Lucas said he was undertaking the super swim challenge to help sick kids feel happy.
"I'm doing the super swim challenge because it's important to help others that need it. Kindness is important," Tyler said.
To donate, you can visit the Facebook page Tyler and Lucas, ride and swim for sick kids.
The Starlight Children's Foundation is a charity that helps sick children by using play, social connection and creativity to support kids and young people in some of their toughest times.
The organisation aims to positively change the healthcare experience of sick children.
