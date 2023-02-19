The Examiner

Greens, Libs should back Labor's 43 pe cent emissions reduction legislation

The Greens may thwart federal Labor's efforts to put in place a 43 per cent reduction in emissions by 2030 by demanding the government block any new coal or gas projects

THE Greens and the Coalition well know Australian voters endorsed stronger action on emissions cuts and climate change in last May's federal election. The Liberals paid a high price for a decade of emissions and energy policy confusion by losing six lower house seats and a Senate spot to climate-aware "teals". Riding the tide of climate concern, the Greens lifted their numbers in both houses by three members each. Their Senate vote jumped from 10.2 per cent in 2019 to 12.7 per cent in 2022. The lower house vote rose from 10.4 per cent to 12.3 per cent. Many polls, including a survey by ACM across all of its mastheads nationwide, showed climate change was front of mind with voters following a turbulent period of droughts, bushfires and floods.

