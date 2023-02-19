THE Greens and the Coalition well know Australian voters endorsed stronger action on emissions cuts and climate change in last May's federal election. The Liberals paid a high price for a decade of emissions and energy policy confusion by losing six lower house seats and a Senate spot to climate-aware "teals". Riding the tide of climate concern, the Greens lifted their numbers in both houses by three members each. Their Senate vote jumped from 10.2 per cent in 2019 to 12.7 per cent in 2022. The lower house vote rose from 10.4 per cent to 12.3 per cent. Many polls, including a survey by ACM across all of its mastheads nationwide, showed climate change was front of mind with voters following a turbulent period of droughts, bushfires and floods.
Labor went into the election with support from the business community, the union movement, and environmental groups for its 43 per cent 2030 emissions target, which it has been doing its best to deliver on since May. There was good reason initially to believe Labor might win the support of the Greens when Adam Bandt and his colleagues voted to support the 43 per cent target, despite saying it was too low.
Unfortunately those shoots may be in danger of being hit with the herbicide of Greens intransigence. Mr Bandt and his colleagues, along with recent party defector Lydia Thorpe, say they will block Labor's emissions reduction mechanism unless Labor rules out further coal and gas projects.
Will the Greens again block key climate legislation, as they did with Kevin Rudd's Carbon Pollution Reduction Scheme over a decade ago? That decision is seen as having kicked off a decade of climate wars that saw Australia treading water on emissions. The government is between a rock and a hard place on energy policy. A global energy crisis and shortfalls in coal and gas supplies have sent power prices soaring. If the government is forced to accede to the Greens' demand more than 100 gas and coal projects would be blocked. While that might please some, it would ultimately lead to even higher prices and energy shortages. Mr Albanese doesn't want his government to be a one-term wonder. It's no surprise the Liberals are playing the spoiler, but it will be disappointing if the Greens do the same. The government has a mandate, for this policy at least.
