Will the Greens again block key climate legislation, as they did with Kevin Rudd's Carbon Pollution Reduction Scheme over a decade ago? That decision is seen as having kicked off a decade of climate wars that saw Australia treading water on emissions. The government is between a rock and a hard place on energy policy. A global energy crisis and shortfalls in coal and gas supplies have sent power prices soaring. If the government is forced to accede to the Greens' demand more than 100 gas and coal projects would be blocked. While that might please some, it would ultimately lead to even higher prices and energy shortages. Mr Albanese doesn't want his government to be a one-term wonder. It's no surprise the Liberals are playing the spoiler, but it will be disappointing if the Greens do the same. The government has a mandate, for this policy at least.