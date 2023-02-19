Tasmania's touch football up and comers gathered at Prospect Park for the Junior State Cup two-day tournament.
With 28 teams and 308 players competing over multiple age groups, clubs from all over the state challenged for ultimate honours.
Touch Football Tasmania sport operations coordinator, Des Fogarty, has been impressed by the tournament's standard of competition.
"There's been fairly significant growth for the tournament from last year as far as the number of teams and participants goes," he said.
"The younger divisions are where we want lots of growth because that's what feeds into the rest of our programs.
"We're selecting our state squads out of this weekend, and the coaches are getting a look at some really strong and solid players."
