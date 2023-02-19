Tasmanians are being urged to speak to their vineyard neighbours before doing any burn offs in coming weeks as a result of the cooler seasonal conditions.
As a result of the weather, this has meant the ripening of this year's vintage has been delayed, with most vineyards harvesting about two weeks later than normal.
This will push harvest closer to the traditional burning off and non-permit period for fires, potentially increasing the risk of smoke taint for vineyards and wines made from grapes exposed to smoke can be at risk of being unpalatable and unsaleable.
Primary Industries and Water Minister Jo Palmer said it was important for landowners to be having conversations with surrounding vineyards ahead of any planned burn-offs.
"The Government is acutely aware of the need for managed fuel reduction burns and is helping to provide the tools to manage these burns to reduce the risk of smoke taint in wine grapes," Minister Palmer said.
"Through the Agricultural Innovation Fund, we provided Wine Tasmania with more than $217,000 last year to investigate the production of sparkling wine from smoke-affected wine grapes.
"Last year we also announced $100,000 in funding to support emergency smoke testing of wine grapes by producers to aid decision making," she said.
Minister Plamer said the funding, which would be delivered by Wine Tasmania, would provide rebates of up to $1000 to cover the costs of rapid testing for smoke taint of wine grapes.
"Landowners can learn more about how they can reduce the potential impact of smoke taint by going to Wine Tasmania's website and downloading the TasVine resource. Tasmanian wine continues to go from strength to strength, with the average value of the State's wine grapes up 3 per cent to $3,237 a tonne for 2022.
"Our incredible wine industry contributes more than $200 million to Tasmania's economy, and is a major employer and tourist drawcard," she said.
Minister Palmer said the state government were continuing to grow the "Tasmanian success story" by working with stakeholders.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.