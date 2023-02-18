The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Tasmanian athlete Stewart McSweyn helps Australia to bronze medal at World Cross-Country Championships in Bathurst

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated February 19 2023 - 8:11am, first published 7:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australia's mixed relay team of Jess Hull, Abbey Caldwell, Stewy McSweyn and Ollie Hoare. Picture supplied

Tasmanian Stewart McSweyn said he was proud to be part of Australian athletics history on home soil.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.