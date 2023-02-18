The TCL's penultimate round belonged to two batters as Johnathan Marsden and Jonty Manktelow raised their bats in their respective matches.
Marsden's was a hard-hitting masterclass - smacking 121 from just 57 balls as Hadspen defeated Diggers by 160 runs.
He hit six fours and 13 sixes on his way to the unbeaten score, combining with Ethan Conway for a 154-run partnership that their opponents couldn't break.
Conway wasn't a slouch himself, hitting 64* off 29 balls to get Hadspen to 5-355 as openers Nathan Balym (64) and Adam House (48 off 38 balls) both set the tone for the innings.
Diggers coach Tyler Dudman-Wise was the multiple wicket-taker with 2-38 off his eight overs before his side had their turn with the bat.
He was one of only four batters to reach double figures as he made 17, while Adam Davie (52), Scott Dunn (49) and captain Mitchell Quarrell (28) gave some resistance to Hadspen's bowlers.
Opening bowler Tom Beckett (3-53) picked up the first three as Sameera Vishwaranga (2-18) and Sithara Perera (2-56) helped finish them off later - bowling Diggers out for 195.
Out at Evandale, captain-coach Manktelow recorded his second century of the season - making a run-a-ball 111 as the Panthers defeated Western Tiers by 71 runs.
The club's leader guided them to a score of 5-246 as several batters, including Callum Harrison (42), made starts but several run-outs put an end to them.
Joel Foster-Bailey (1-8), Luke Pritchard (1-37) and Ben Morice (1-44) were the wicket-takers for the Tiers, who played their last game of the season due to next week's bye.
Their opening pair of Mark Cooper (43 off 38) and Jeremy Tuson (34 off 22) made a fast start in the chase but when Cooper departed, Tuson followed soon after and from there, only Dylan Semmens made a dent in the total.
Bracknell's former coach made 50 off 71 balls before falling victim to spinner Sam McLean, which became a common theme in the innings as he picked up 5-38 off his 7.5 overs.
He was duly assisted by Manktelow, who finished off his game with 2-12, and Rickie Wells (2-25) as the Panthers went about suring up second spot.
Trevallyn continued on their quest to finish their season on a high, defeating ACL by 133 runs at the University.
Batting first, the victors made 5-247 - led by veteran Matty Cocker's 71 and Drew Clark's unbeaten 79 off 60 balls before they backed it up with the ball to bowl the Bluebacks out for 114.
Cocker and Clark combined for a partnership of 52 within Trevallyn's score while ACL's Ben Harris was the sole multiple wicket-taker with 2-53 and Azeem Iqrah was economical with 0-29 off eight.
A solid platform by Bluebacks openers Simon Chappell (29) and Nigel Hurst (21) didn't result in victory as only Nashib Nisthar (11) and Ben Watson (20) reached double figures for the remainder of the innings.
Clayde White finished with 4-19 as Wayne Ford took 2-22.
Perth coach Mat Devlin said his side "couldn't afford to lose" this week and they provided a dominant seven-wicket victory over Legana.
The Demons bowled the visiting Durhams out for just 60 with Matthew Rigby leading the way with 4-23, before getting the runs three wickets down after an early scare.
Legana bowler Sarpreet Singh was on a hat-trick but it was seen off by Tom Murfett, who proved to be the star in the chase, making 27 not not.
Singh finished with 2-22 off his five overs, while Gurpreet Singh picked up the wicket of Mason Keane with just his third ball to finish with 1-5 off two.
Andrew Rigby (2-1), Jamie Rigby (2-10 off eight overs) and Jonty Richardson (2-19) all took multiple wickets for Perth as Sarabjit Singh and Jarrod Dusautoy top scored for Legana with 14.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
