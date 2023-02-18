Archer setting up another prison fiasco

Deloraine residents weren't rushing to embrace her early musings on the topic after watching the Westbury debacle play out, but they weren't marching in the streets either. They were comforted somewhat by Archer's promises of "a community consultation process ... to enable the community to have their say in a number of ways". This was to include a "shop front" information booth, a "dedicated" website, and "opportunities for the community to express their views". Despite this soothing language, she emphasised "no decision has been made", although a few in the area reckoned the decision HAD been made. She kept on referring too to the "many in the community" wanting the jail. Locals reckon they know who they are and it's one or, at the most, two people.

