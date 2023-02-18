The Examiner

Archer setting up another prison fiasco

Updated February 18 2023 - 6:00pm, first published 3:24pm
You've got to hand it to Justice Minister Elise Archer for her ability to make a complete stuff-up of a situation she seemed to have had under control.

