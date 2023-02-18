Archer setting up another prison fiasco

You've got to hand it to Justice Minister Elise Archer for her ability to make a complete stuff-up of a situation she seemed to have had under control.
Deloraine residents are up in arms now over Archer's plans to convert the nearby Ashley Youth Detention Centre into a new "northern correctional facility"; not the high-walled, high-security fortress of the type she was going to build on federal government land not far from Deloraine on Westbury's Birralee Road two years ago. Now that was a debacle.
Clearly there is an urgent need for a new prison in Tasmania. Almost daily there are stories coming out of Risdon about dysfunctional behaviour by the prison authorities, overcrowding and escapes. It is clearly a simmering time bomb that could blow at any time. But what the government really wants is to close Risdon and sell off the land for high-value residential development. It's an easy 15-minutes from the Hobart CBD.
After she was literally driven out of town over the Westbury jail proposal, Archer came up with the idea of using the Ashley Youth Detention Centre site, which the government has been signaling since 2021 would be closed following years of allegations of child sex abuse by former workers. Rather than the maximum-security jail with high walls, razor wire, and arc lights shining all night that she had planned for Westbury this was going to be much more acceptable. She described the new jail in a statement in December 2021 as "a modern state-of-the art correctional facility ... with a rehabilitative focus". Instead of the Northern Regional Prison, it would be the Northern Regional Correctional Facility. The language was changing dramatically between Westbury and Deloraine, just 13 minutes drive away
Deloraine residents weren't rushing to embrace her early musings on the topic after watching the Westbury debacle play out, but they weren't marching in the streets either. They were comforted somewhat by Archer's promises of "a community consultation process ... to enable the community to have their say in a number of ways". This was to include a "shop front" information booth, a "dedicated" website, and "opportunities for the community to express their views". Despite this soothing language, she emphasised "no decision has been made", although a few in the area reckoned the decision HAD been made. She kept on referring too to the "many in the community" wanting the jail. Locals reckon they know who they are and it's one or, at the most, two people.
Things have deteriorated dramatically, and quite recently. A meeting at the Empire Hotel on Thursday night of landowners near the proposed prison site got ugly as the meeting went on and the consultant conducting the session, Andrea Young, was forced to concede, "We hear that". Of the 25 landowners present , 24 voted against the prison. Yesterday's meeting at the Community Centre became rowdy almost from the start when the consultant demanded the residents tell her how the government could get out of this mess, and the agenda was abandoned. These are mostly landowners who are died-in-the-wool Liberal voters. It is not a good sign for Elise Archer, and the Liberal Party.
While not the dismissive arrogance she displayed to the people of Westbury 2-3 years ago, her attempts at "consultation" are failing spectacularly. It's hard to see the prison being built now, unless Elise Archer dramatically reconstructs herself and adopts a completely different approach. Even then it's hard to see this thing happening. Perhaps this is a sign that she may not be the best person to be Attorney General and Justice Minister.
