On Monday, the Break O'Day Council will be discussing the Binalong Bay local township plan as part of their ordinary meeting.
According to council documents, the purpose of the township plan is to provide a framework for how members of the Binalong Bay community cab work with council on projects.
A drop in session with Binalong Bay residents was held in May, 2022 where issues/projects were discussed with council staff in attendance.
Those members of the community who were in attendance were asked how they could work with Council to develop projects.
Those who attended the sessions raised a number of opportunities and issues, including the development of an information area for tourists, updating some of the infrastructure in Binalong Bay more in line with the environment and looking at how the foreshore can be revegetated.
From the completed surveys and drop in session, all comments were reviewed by relevant staff and actions/comments were provided.
If approved, the plan will seek to identify areas for additional parking to be developed, develop an information area and replace a barbecue shelter more in line with the environment.
Council would also work to aim with the community to see what outdoor equipment they would like installed at Boat Harbour Point, as well as continue the trail to Skeleton Bay.
As part of the action plan, council would work with the community to form a volunteer group to revegetate the foreshore area.
The Binalong Bay township plan has a term of three years.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
